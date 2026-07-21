"Demand Remains Strong": GM Beats Expectations, Lifts Guidance For Second Time

GM beat Wall Street's second-quarter expectations on Tuesday, posting adjusted earnings of $3.57 per share on $48.03 billion in revenue as profitability improved despite softer vehicle sales. Adjusted EBIT reached $3.94 billion, up from $3.0 billion a year earlier, helped by lower tariff-related costs and stronger operating performance, according to Yahoo Finance.

The Detroit automaker also lifted its full-year guidance for the second time in 2026.

It's amazing what happens when the federal government isn't pressuring your business to convert entirely into an entirely new unprofitable line of products because "climate change"...

The report says that GM now expects adjusted EBIT of $14 billion to $16 billion and adjusted earnings of $12 to $14 per share, citing improving EV economics, modest pricing gains, regulatory benefits, and continued efforts to offset tariff expenses.

"Customer demand in North America remains strong driven by our very attractive lineup of pickups and SUVs," CEO Mary Barra wrote in a letter to shareholders. She added that the company's North American adjusted EBIT margin climbed to 8.6%, while GM continued to "lower our warranty costs, reduce EV losses, and increase operating efficiency."

The stronger earnings came even as U.S. deliveries slipped 4.2% to about 715,000 vehicles during the quarter. GM attributed much of the decline to discontinued models, including the Cadillac XT4, XT6, and Chevrolet Malibu, along with a steep drop in electric vehicle demand after the federal EV tax credit expired and pulled purchases into late 2025.

The company said it has recorded roughly $4.5 billion in EV-related charges so far this year, with the total impact rising to $7.2 billion when non-cash items are included. Sales of the Chevrolet Equinox EV, Blazer EV, and GMC Hummer EV all fell sharply, although GM retained the No. 2 position in the U.S. EV market behind Tesla.

Demand for GM's profitable truck and SUV lineup helped cushion the slowdown. The GMC Sierra posted a record second quarter, while the Chevrolet Traverse and Trailblazer also delivered strong sales gains. GM said it accomplished this while keeping incentives below the industry average and pushing average transaction prices above $52,400, though executives acknowledged affordability remains a headwind as elevated prices and interest rates continue to weigh on consumers.