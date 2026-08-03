'Cycles Line Up Like They Did Before 1929': Charles Nenner Warns Of "Very Big Downturn" In Stocks'

Via Greg Hunter’s USAWatchdog.com,

Renowned geopolitical and financial cycle expert Charles Nenner is usually way ahead of market moves. When nobody wanted silver ($29), he was buying it. When everyone wanted silver a few months ago ($120), he was selling it.

So, what is Nenner seeing in the markets right now? Let’s start with the big surprise prediction coming in oil prices. Lots of people say oil is going higher, a lot higher. There are plenty of predictions of oil breaking over $200 a barrel. Heck, even President Trump thinks oil will hit $200, but Nenner says he’d be wrong. Nenner explains:

“The crazy thing is, based on all my analysis, is crude oil looks weak for the next year. I am not sure what it means. . .. I see oil going down longer term. Maybe other countries are going to find oil because they cannot rely on oil (from the straight of Hormuz) anymore. By the way, Saudi Arabia has plans to make a pipeline through Israel to bring it to the sea. So, they won’t need the Strait of Hormuz anymore. Intelligence will find a solution. I think they are going to pump more oil. If people think they will flood the world with oil from other countries, then the price will come down. . .. there may be an outside chance of oil hitting $101 (per barrel).”

On gold, Nenner predicts, “Some cycles are very interesting. The gold cycle came down at $5,300 (per ounce). We have a 30-day free subscription, and you can see those cycles. They are close to bottoming now."

" Soon, there should be a new up move for gold. We had a (downside) price target of around $3,800 per ounce. We are very close. So, gold starts looking good into 2027.”

Nenner says the next gold bull market starts next month in August.

On silver, Nenner says:

“Silver was a catastrophe because we had the cycle top at $121 (per ounce), and we couldn’t get people out of it. . .. Silver is also going to be in a new bull market. It could go back to the old highs of $120.”

On the stock market, Nenner says:

“The cycles in 1926 and 1927 line up like they did before the crash of 1929. This is almost August, and big investors have time to be very defensive. I want to repeat my forecast of a very big downturn in the stock market.”

Nenner likes cash, and he says watch out for big losses coming from some big banks.

Nenner says:

“Real estate is a bad investment. I know big pension funds, and they have real estate in New York, and they are selling with a loss. Other banks have losses, and nobody speaks about it—yet... So, there is a lot going on that the average person doesn’t know. I know it because I work with these people, and things don’t look very safe... I think we could have a banking crisis.”

There is much more in the 40-minute interview.

Join Greg Hunter of USAWatchdog as he goes one-on-one with renowned cycle analyst and financial expert Charles Nenner for 7.31.26.