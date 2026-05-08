"Damage Done Already" - Oil May Take Year To Normalize: Adam Parker

Last night’s ZeroHedge debate featured the cautiously bullish Adam Parker, former Morgan Stanley chief equity strategist who now runs Trivariate , and bearish money manager Michael Pento, hosted by Adam Taggart of Thoughtful Money .

While Parker is largely optimistic about equities, he put forth a gloomy prediction on gas prices, based on what he is hearing as a consensus on Wall Street. Namely that prices will remain high for at least a year even if Hormuz were to open today.

His full comments below and highlights from last night's debate. Check out the full discussion to hear how both Pento and Parker are positioned going into year-end:

Best case: More pain at the pump

Parker warned that oil markets may remain structurally elevated even if the Strait of Hormuz reopens immediately, arguing that current pricing still underestimates how long normalization could take.

“The consensus view is it takes much longer to normalize than what’s in the 12-month forward Brent,” Parker said, noting that forward oil pricing in the high-$70 range likely needs to be revised upward.

“Even if we’ve really truly reached some agreement now, it’ll take several months to get back toward where we were already, maybe a year.”

Parker added that economic damage from the energy spike has likely already occurred, particularly for consumer-facing sectors.

“There’s damage done already to consumer discretionary and staples earnings.”

He argued the bigger debate now is whether equity markets continue looking through the near-term pressure on the assumption conditions eventually improve.

If Hormuz doesn’t open…

Renewed hot Middle East conflict and continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz would quickly mean severe inflation and a likely recession, according to Pento. In other words: stagflation.

“Prolonged conflagration in the Middle East? Well, first of all, that would send CPI up even higher. And that would send interest rates up even higher,” Pento said, warning that much of recent GDP growth has been debt-funded rather than organic cash flow.

“Interest rates are going to go much higher as they follow inflation higher. That could put the kibosh on all this borrowing.”

Pento argued that if oil prices hit $150 per barrel, things go South quickly.

“If oil goes to 150 and stays there or thereabouts, you’ll see stocks drop and you’ll see home prices drop. And that really torpedoes the top 20% purchasing power.”

He added that recession odds rise significantly if oil remains above $100 to $120 “for any kind of duration, a couple of months,” calling it “a big problem for the stock market.”

Meanwhile trading the day-to-day is impossible because “you can get a tweet from Trump telling everybody that things are going great now and we’re about to sign a deal. And then the next thing you know, you turn around, you go to the bathroom, you come back and bombs are being lobbed at ships. It’s that stochastic.”

Watch the full debate below or listen on Spotify.