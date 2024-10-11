Danish Psychotherapist Sued For $14,000 For Misgendering, After Warning About Trans Male's Hardcore Porn Content

A woman in Denmark is being sued for $14,000 due to allegations of "harassment and defamation" for misgendering a "trans-identified male with masculine pronouns". To be honest, after reading that line multiple times, we still don't know what gender the "victim" was formerly, and claims to be now.

Psychotherapist Lotte Ingerslev, a critic of gender ideology, "misgendered" Nadia Jacobsen while alerting her female followers about his hardcore fetish porn content. According to Reduxx:

Ingerslev’s blog post had documented the pornographic videos and images Jacobsen had posted to his social media and various fetish pornography websites. In one post made by Jacobsen to his now-defunct Tumblr account, nadiatv, he can be seen engaging with his male followers by way of gamifying his own sexual masochism.

After warning her followers, on August 29, Ingerslev received a letter from Jacobsen’s attorney demanding she delete a blog post exposing his sexual behavior and his role in drafting “inclusivity” policies for the Danish Football Association.

The post, published March 6, was titled: “Man whose pornographic, fetish-focused videos are available for public viewing online helped draft DBU’s new ‘inclusive’ recommendations to allow men into girls’ changing rooms.”

“To make it a little more interesting I am going to let you all decide for how long I should refrain from masturbating. I can’t wear a chastity cage all the time, but when I am home I will… For every ‘like’ you add one day. For every reblog you add 3 days… I will only come [sic] as a girl for the rest of my life," Jacobsen had written. Reduxx notes:

There are also several photos and videos of Jacobsen masturbating himself anally with a sex toy while pretending to be a woman and wearing lingerie. Within the transgender pornography fetish community, a man’s rectum is described using terms typically associated with female genitalia.

The letter also sought compensation of at least DKK 100,000 ($14,000 USD) and accused her of harassment, defamation, and misgendering, according to Reduxx.

The Reduxx report notes that lawyer Nikolaj Nielsen wrote: “Lotte Ingerslev has unlawfully violated Nadia Jacobsen’s privacy and honor by publishing on her website transkoen.dk an article that contains a number of information and images of an intimate nature, untrue claims, as well as by harassing Nadia Jacobsen in the article because of Nadia Jacobsen’s gender identity.”

“As illustrated by the title of the article, Lotte Ingerslev chose to misgender Nadia Jacobsen throughout the blog post and consistently refer to Nadia Jacobsen as a man, as well as to use the pronouns he/his when she refers to Nadia Jacobsen in the third person,” the suit continues.

“In Danish law, it is generally recognized that deliberate misgendering of a trans person constitutes harassment.”