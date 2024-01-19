Dem Rep. Doesn't Understand 'Legal' Vs. 'Illegal' Immigration - Wants To Remove Statue Of Liberty

They aren't sending their best...

On Wednesday, while the House Oversight and Accountability Committee discussed H.R.2, the House GOP's Secure the Border Act, Freshman Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-FL) revealed himself to be a complete moron.

While several Democrats attacked the bill, Frost decided to perform a dramatic diatribe which included a mock bill to remove the Statue of Liberty.

"My colleagues from the other side of the aisle, let’s be honest with immigrants who deserve better than what you’re offering them. Don’t welcome immigrants if you plan to reject them. If you keep pushing your bigoted H.R. 2 bill, then also pass this bill. I’ve taken the liberty of drafting it for you," Frost said, holding up the draft.

"It removes the Statue of Liberty, our largest symbol that tells people to come here," he continued - apparently unaware that there is a legal immigration process currently being subverted by the those H.R. 2 is aimed at stopping.

Freshman Democrat Rep. Max Frost: Republicans might as well take down the Statue of Liberty if they're going to demand a secure border! 🤔 pic.twitter.com/6yAHno9n7l — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 17, 2024

"This is who you are, removing the fabric of America. So, I want to know which Republican, who supports and voted for H.R.2, will introduce this bill," Maxwell continued. "If you’re gonna support H.R.2 and these bigoted measures, the least you can do is not be a damn liar," Fox News reports.

The replies were priceless:

Lmao the dude who supports tearing down statues now hides behind a statue. — Raheem. (@RaheemKassam) January 17, 2024

When DEI gets elected to Congress. — Eddie Scarry (@eScarry) January 17, 2024

What a genius. The statue sits on Ellis Island, the most important port of entry for LEGAL immigration for decades. — Tom Hunter (@TomHunt17926062) January 17, 2024

Meanwhile...