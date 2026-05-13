Democrats Are Not In Good Shape For The Midterms

The conventional wisdom heading into 2026 was simple enough: an unpopular president, a restless electorate, and history's gravitational pull toward the opposition party would deliver the House back to Democrats.

CNN's Harry Enten spent this week throwing cold water on that narrative — and the data he brought to the table should give Democrats serious pause.

Start with the map.

Democrats were counting on Virginia’s new map to give them four more solid seats heading into the midterms, but the Virginia Supreme Court struck it down in a 4-3 ruling, finding that the Democratic-led legislature violated procedural requirements when referring the measure to voters. Democrats quickly appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, but experts largely agree that the high court won’t take the case.

On Monday, Enten called the outcome for what it is. "I think it's fairly safe to say that Republicans will, in fact, win” the redistricting wars, he said. Then came the caveat that only partially softened the blow: "But what exactly does that mean? Does that mean it's a nightmare for Democrats? Well, sort of, but not really."

The caution is understandable. Redistricting alone was never likely to guarantee Republicans control of the House, but it has made the Democrats’ path back to a majority considerably steeper. Before the current wave of Republican-driven mid-decade redistricting, a simple popular vote win would have been sufficient for Democrats to retake the House. That threshold has now moved. Democrats, having failed in Virginia, needed to offset the net losses in red states that have updated their maps. They haven't. The margin Democrats need in the national popular vote to flip the chamber has climbed to roughly 3 to 4 points — and that's before accounting for any further setbacks.

On Tuesday, Enten pointed out that new polling shows Democrats leading the generic congressional ballot by just 3 points, which is within the margin of error. "Democrats are up by three points, and I want you to note the yellow lettering," Enten said, walking viewers through the graphic. "No clear leader. It is within the margin of error." Pre-redistricting, Enten said that kind of lead might have been enough to put the gavel back in Democratic hands. "But now, with the redistricting, their ladder, they have to climb ever higher, and a three-point win may very well not do it."

Run the math, and the implications are clear.

"If this were, in fact, the actual result come election day, the race for Congress, the race for the House, would be basically a toss-up."

And a toss-up is not where the party that spent the past several months banking on Trump's economic unpopularity expected to find itself.

The problem facing Democrats right now is that, across all of the traditional indicators, conditions favor the Democrats, which should suggest a blue wave. But they don’t.

"Just because Donald Trump is unpopular doesn't make Democrats popular," Enten observed, delivering the line with the understated precision of someone who had been waiting to say it for months.

Perhaps most striking is the erosion of the Democratic generic ballot lead over a matter of weeks. In March, Democrats held a 6-point advantage. It has since compressed to 3. That kind of momentum in the wrong direction — cutting the lead in half during a period when Trump's economic numbers cratered — is not what opposition surges look like. As Politico put it, "Democrats are in arguably on worse footing in their bid to retake the House than they were less than one year ago."

The Democratic Party has a real ceiling problem, and the structural math is now working against it.

"Republicans very much in the race for the House of Representatives," Enten said. "They're in that game."

He closed with the kind of assessment that cuts through spin: "I think this poll serves as a big time reality check for Democrats, and that is, it ain't over yet, especially with the redistricting when we look ahead to the 2026 race for Congress."

The new CNN poll should serve as a big time reality check for Dems.



Yes, Trump isn't liked on the economy... but neither are the Dems.



Dems' lead on the generic House ballot isn't growing.



With redistricting, the race for House control is well within the margin of error. pic.twitter.com/ewJ6w1W1AT — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) May 12, 2026

With six months to go before the midterms, the map and the polls have gotten worse for Democrats.