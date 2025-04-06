Dems "Openly Defending" Hiring Illegal Immigrants After Wash. ICE Raid

ICE raided Mount Baker Roofing in Bellingham, Washington this week as part of an “ongoing criminal investigation into the unlawful employment of aliens without legal work authorization”, according to Jason Rantz at 770KTTH.

The agency reported arresting 37 illegal immigrants “who had fraudulently represented their immigration status and submitted fraudulent documents and/or information to seek employment.”

Rantz this week writes to point out that Democrats are simply "openly defending businesses hiring illegal immigrants".

ICE described its investigation as targeting “worksite violations and/or the exploitation of workers”—a goal Democrats usually support, unless it involves illegal immigrants.

The Washington State Senate Members of Color Caucus (MOCC) condemned the raid, claiming it harms business. “Businesses also face significant challenges, including labor shortages, operational disruptions, and uncertainty in their ability to provide goods and services,” they stated.

Rantz writes that Washington Democrats appear more concerned about businesses allegedly hiring illegal workers than about the violations themselves. They've even funneled millions into helping illegal immigrants avoid deportation and continue working unlawfully.

Illegal workers are often exploited, but Washington Democrats seem fine with that—as long as they can use them to posture as champions of the marginalized. Even if the arrests had involved violent criminals, their outrage would still be directed at ICE, not the lawbreakers.

Roofing isn't one of those jobs Democrats claim Americans refuse to do, so why defend illegal employment? Is it just about securing cheap labor while locals face a 4.9% unemployment rate in Bellingham?

If you're questioning their priorities, the MOCC's statement says it all—and not in a flattering way, Rantz concludes.