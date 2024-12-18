Deputy Mayor In Washington Has Car Stolen While In The Middle Of City Council Meeting

How bad has crime gotten in the U.S.?

Here's one for you. In Auburn, Washington, last week a group of kids stole the city’s deputy mayor's car while she was in the middle of a City Council Meeting, where they were voting her into a new role.

On Tuesday, the City Council elected Cheryl Rakes as deputy mayor. Meanwhile, police reported four kids stealing her Kia Soul outside city hall, according to Fox 13 Seattle.

"She went into the meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday and came out an hour later and the car was gone," 770 KTTH reported.

“I went out to my car about 6:30 to grab a couple of things and noticed my car was gone,” Rakes said on 770 this week. “No, I don’t feel like I was targeted. I think it was because it was the Kia.”

The suspects fled, abandoning the car at Madison at River’s Edge Apartments, a site of a 2022 double shooting. The vehicle’s ignition was damaged, and items were stolen, police said.

Rakes commented: "I’m incredibly grateful to the Auburn Police Department and its officers for their work in recovering the vehicle quickly and safely."

The Fox report says that investigators used Flock license-reading cameras to track the stolen car from Kent back to Auburn. Police have no suspect images and believe four children were involved, but no arrests have been made.

Just another day in Joe Biden's America...