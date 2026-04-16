Despite 'Survey' Sadness, Jobless Claims Slide Near Historic Lows
The number of Americans filing for jobless benefits for the first time fell to just 207k (below the 213k expected and down from the prior 209.25k) - back near its lowest levels in 5 years (and trend towards its lowest level in 50 years)...
Source: Bloomberg
Despite a small pick up last week, Continuing jobless claims have been below the 1.9 million Maginot Line since the start of the year...
Source: Bloomberg
Finally, as the following chart suggests, while it may be "hard to get" a new job, firing remains very low...
Source: Bloomberg
The 'no hire, no fire' economy is alive and kicking.