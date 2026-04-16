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Despite 'Survey' Sadness, Jobless Claims Slide Near Historic Lows

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

The number of Americans filing for jobless benefits for the first time fell to just 207k (below the 213k expected and down from the prior 209.25k) - back near its lowest levels in 5 years (and trend towards its lowest level in 50 years)...

Source: Bloomberg

Despite a small pick up last week, Continuing jobless claims have been below the 1.9 million Maginot Line since the start of the year...

Source: Bloomberg

Finally, as the following chart suggests, while it may be "hard to get" a new job, firing remains very low...

Source: Bloomberg

The 'no hire, no fire' economy is alive and kicking.