print-icon
print-icon

Despite Tumbling Rates, US Home Price Acceleration Slowed In January

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

US home price acceleration slowed significantly in January (according to the always lagged and smoothed Case-Shiller indices).

After rising 0.50% MoM in December, the price of homes in America's to 20 cities rose just 0.16% MoM in January (the lowest MoM rise since August and well below the 0.35% MoM expected)...

Source: Bloomberg

This left the 20-city composite index up just 1.18% YoY - the lowest since July 2023.

"Price levels remain elevated, but the rate of appreciation has slowed materially," according to Nicholas Godec, CFA, CAIA, CIPM, Head of Fixed Income Tradables & Commodities at S&P Dow Jones Indices. .

"Splitting the year into two halves sharpens the picture," Godec continued.

"The National Index rose 2.2% over the first six months of the period, then fell 1.3% over the most recent six - a swing that explains why annual gains have compressed to under 1% despite prices remaining historically elevated.

"Geographic leadership remains narrow," Godec concluded. 

New York leads with a 4.9% annual gain, followed by Chicago at 4.6% and Cleveland at 3.6%, while Tampa fell 2.5%...

However, declining mortgage rates since suggest a rebound in aggregate prices could be about to explode...

...before the recent rise in rates kicks in (remember case-shiller data is very lagged).

Is this what President Trump wants to see? Flat prices and lower mortgage rates means more affordability...