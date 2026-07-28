Detroit Gets Drafted: Ford And GM Head Back To The Battlefield

One of the defining themes of the Trump administration's second term has been rebuilding America's industrial base—not just by bringing manufacturing back to U.S. soil, but by restoring domestic capacity in industries considered critical to national security.

Defense production sits squarely at the center of that effort, with Washington increasingly looking to private industry to expand military manufacturing. The latest example is the Pentagon's push to enlist Detroit's automakers in building the Army's next generation of tactical vehicles.

In that vein, Ford is stepping back into military vehicle manufacturing in a meaningful way, entering the competition to develop the U.S. Army's next tactical transport vehicle—its largest defense opportunity in decades, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Heavy-duty version of the Chevrolet Silverado: WSJ/GM

The Army has selected Ford, General Motors, and specialty vehicle builder BC Customs to produce prototype trucks as part of a program expected to field around 600 vehicles. The new platform is designed to do more than move soldiers across difficult terrain: it will also provide onboard electrical power for drones, communications gear, and other battlefield technology.

WSJ writes that Ford's prototypes will be based on its Super Duty pickup platform, while GM is continuing development of a heavier-duty Silverado-derived vehicle already being evaluated by the military.

The effort reflects the Pentagon's broader push to tap the manufacturing expertise of U.S. automakers as it rebuilds defense capacity amid rising geopolitical tensions. Ford has signaled it sees opportunities beyond military vehicles, including supplying critical components and strengthening domestic supply chains, while GM has expanded aggressively into defense with programs ranging from tactical vehicles to munitions manufacturing.