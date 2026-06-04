"Disappointing Update": Calvin Klein Owner PVH Crashes Most Since 1987 After Dismal Outlook

The apparel company behind Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger was hammered in early U.S. cash trading, falling as much as 30%, its steepest intraday crash since 1987. Analysts were spooked by sustained pressure across the Europe, Middle East, and Africa region, where the prolonged U.S.-Iran conflict and softer consumer demand are now weighing on its revenue outlook.

PVH reaffirmed its full-year adjusted EPS guidance, which fell short of the Bloomberg Consensus estimate, and cut its revenue outlook amid a deteriorating macroeconomic environment in EMEA.

*CALVIN KLEIN OWNER PVH SINKS 28%, MOST INTRADAY SINCE OCT. 1987 — zerohedge (@zerohedge) June 4, 2026

"Upon first glance, this is a disappointing update from PVH. On one hand, we were encouraged by the healthy sales delivery, particularly in APAC. That said, investor expectations were elevated into the print. This is a surprising update to PVH's FY outlook, where management significantly lowered operational guidance as a result of Middle East and EMEA consumer macro pressures alongside higher promotions," Goldman analyst Brooke Roach wrote in a first-take note to clients on Wednesday evening.

PVH posted a better-than-expected first quarter, with adjusted EPS of $2.01 versus estimates of $1.79, revenue of $2.03 billion ahead of expectations, and adjusted EBIT slightly above consensus. Tommy Hilfiger revenue rose 2.8%, while Calvin Klein sales gained 1%, though Calvin Klein missed estimates.

"Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger momentum is improving, but we are concerned that sustained weakness in EMEA could continue to weigh on PVH's results if the Iran war and softer consumer demand persist," Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Mary Ross Gilbert noted.

However, the main issue analysts focused on was guidance: PVH still sees adjusted EPS of $11.80 to $12.10 for the year, below the $12.24 consensus estimate, and now expects full-year revenue to be about flat compared to its previous forecast of marginal growth.

Guggenheim analyst Simeon Siegel wrote in a note that while PVH reiterated full-year earnings, it "suggested that pressures from the prolonged conflict in the Middle East and related macroeconomic pressures were negatively impacting the full-year revenue outlook."

The weaker outlook sent shares crashing 25% in the early U.S. cash session, the largest intraday decline since 1987.

Growth strategy stalled.

Shares have traded mostly sideways since peaking at around $165 in 2018.