Disney Earnings: Pay TV Weakness Overshadows Strength In Parks & Streaming

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Disney shares are trading lower in premarket following Q3 results that were broadly in line but revealed underlying softness. The company raised full-year adjusted EPS guidance to $5.85 (from $5.75), ahead of the Bloomberg Consensus $5.77 estimate. While adjusted EPS of $1.61 beat consensus ($1.46), investor sentiment was dampened by continued deterioration in the conventional entertainment TV segment, which posted a sharp year-over-year decline. The theme here is that this segment-level weakness overshadowed strength in parks and streaming

Data compiled by Bloomberg shows Disney's revenue rose 2.1% year-over-year to $23.68 billion in the quarter ended June 28, in line with consensus estimates. Adjusted earnings came in at $1.61 per share, topping the Bloomberg Consensus estimate of $1.46.

Overshadowing Disney's strong performance in its theme parks and streaming businesses was a sharp decline in conventional entertainment TV, where income plunged 28%, and a loss from the Disney film studio. Income at the theme parks division grew 13% in the quarter to $2.52 billion, while revenue rose 8%. The streaming segment delivered a quarterly profit of $346 million.

Here's a breakdown of Disney's Q3 financials and subscriber metrics, comparing actual results to both year-over-year (y/y) performance and Bloomberg Consensus estimates:

Headline Results

  • Adjusted EPS: $1.61 Up from $1.39 y/y, Beats estimate of $1.46

  • Revenue: $23.65B +2.1% y/y, Marginal miss vs. estimate of $23.68B

Revenue by Segment

  • Entertainment: $10.70B, +1.2% y/y, Below estimate of $10.82B

  • Sports (mainly ESPN): $4.31B, -5.5% y/y, Missed estimate of $4.44B

  • Experiences (Theme Parks, Cruises, etc.): $9.09B, +8.3% y/y, Beat estimate of $8.87B

  • Eliminations (internal sales): -$448M, Down 21% y/y (non-core line item)

Operating Income by Segment

  • Total Operating Income: $4.58B, +8.3% y/y, Beat estimate of $4.47B

  • Entertainment: $1.02B, -15% y/y, Below estimate of $1.11B → weak performance in TV/film

  • Sports: $1.04B, +29% y/y, Beat estimate of $961.7M → strong profitability at ESPN

  • Experiences: $2.52B, +13% y/y, Beat estimate of $2.44B → theme parks continue to outperform

Streaming Metrics

Disney+ Total Subscribers:

  • 127.8M +1.4% QoQ

  • Slight miss vs. estimate of 127.97M

  • Domestic (US/Canada): 57.8M (flat QoQ) — missed 58.73M

  • International: 69.9M (+2.5% QoQ) — beat 69.2M

Hulu Total Subscribers:

  • 55.5M +1.5% QoQ, beat 55.18M

  • Hulu SVOD only: 51.2M (+1.8%), beat

  • Hulu Live TV + SVOD: 4.3M (-2.3%), missed

Average Revenue Per User (ARPU)

  • Disney+ ARPU: $7.86 (+1.2% QoQ), beat $7.43

  • Hulu SVOD ARPU: $12.40 (+0.3% QoQ), missed $12.83

  • Hulu Live TV + SVOD ARPU: $100.27 (+0.3% QoQ), missed $100.69

Disney's Q4 and full-year forecasts both suggest solid profitability momentum: 

Disney Q4 Forecast Summary:

  • Disney+ Subscribers: Expected to see a modest quarter-over-quarter increase, roughly in line with the +1.6% estimate.

  • Total Streaming (Disney+ + Hulu): Forecasts net subscriber growth of over 10 million, driven primarily by Hulu, benefiting from the recently expanded Charter distribution deal.

Disney 2025 Full-Year Outlook Summary:

  • Sees adjusted EPS $5.85, saw $5.75, estimate $5.77 (Bloomberg Consensus)

  • Sees entertainment direct-to-consumer operating income $1.3 billion, estimate $1.22 billion

  • Still sees entertainment operating income growth double-digit percentage, estimate +24.2%

  • Sees experiences operating income +8%, saw +6% to +8%, estimate +7.5%

  • Still sees sports operating income +18%, estimate +17.4%

  • Sees cruise line pre-opening expense of about $185 million, with about $50 million 4Q

  • Sees equity loss from India JV about $200 million from purchase accounting amortization

In markets, Disney shares are slightly lower in premarket trading. On the year, shares are up 6% as of Tuesday's close. Shares are trading around Covid lows.

In a separate announcement, Disney revealed that the National Football League will acquire a 10% equity stake in ESPN.

