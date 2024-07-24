They've "Lost Our Family For Good": Disney World Forced To Slash Prices Due To Increased Customer Dissatisfaction

Get woke, go...well, let's just say Disney World is slashing prices.

The amusement park run by Disney, which has been at the center of innumerable woke controversies including cranking out one DEI flop of a movie after another, is now being forced to cut prices due to "customer dissatisfaction", according to Local 12.

Disney has quietly reduced admission and hotel prices in recent months. Starting in May, the company began offering discounted three-day ticket packages for $89 per day, including access to Disney's Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, and EPCOT, Local 12 wrote, citing Quartz.

Magic Kingdom admission isn't included in the package and must be bought separately. The discount lasts until September 24, reports Quartz. The $89 tickets are a significant drop from the previous high of $254 for a single-day Park Hopper pass.

Lindsey Robertson told Bloomberg: “I think Disney has lost our family for good. We’ve had back-to-back negative experiences with staff, the stand-by lines are out of control, and the cost has become insurmountable."

“Many cast members have become condescending and outright rude. During my last visit, cast members were also on their cellphones and disengaged from guests, and one was dripping with attitude when we had a misunderstanding," said Katy Dean, a mother of six.

Disney is also reducing costs at its All-Star resorts, with rooms starting at $100, depending on booking times, offering up to a 27% discount, according to Bloomberg.

Despite these efforts, increased dining costs have lowered guest satisfaction. To address this, Disney reintroduced dining plans, allowing guests to buy meal credits for about $30 per child and $95 per adult, potentially saving families 20% to 30% on food expenses.

However, not everyone is convinced the magic has returned post-COVID-19, with some guests planning to spend their vacation dollars elsewhere.

Recall, last month we published "How Bob Iger, DEI and Wokism Broke Disney's Trust With America".

That piece concluded: "The Walt Disney Company is broken, and until it gets new leadership at the top and refocuses on its core mission, to entertain, it is headed in only one direction: down. And that’s a shame for baby boomers like me who grew up with Walt Disney when our parents could trust the company to deliver wholesome entertainment not tainted by an agenda or ideology."