Disruptions Reported At Major US Cellular Carriers, Downdetector Shows

Downdetector, the website that tracks real-time outages and service disruptions across the internet, reported moments ago that users of Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon Fios, and U.S. Cellular are experiencing disruptions and outages that began within the last hour.

At a more granular level of the Verizon outage, reports indicate that outages and disruptions are being logged across the Washington-Baltimore region, New York, Chicago, Atlanta, Houston, and areas near Seattle.

Reports of AT&T outages and disruptions appear more widespread in the central US.

Reports of T-Mobile outages appear widespread as well.

This report is based solely on Downdetector data and has not yet been confirmed by the carriers.

*Story is developing...