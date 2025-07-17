'DOGE' Effect Accelerates As 'Deep Tristate' Jobless Claims Hit 4 Year high

The number of Americans filing for jobless benefits for the first time fell last week to 221k - the lowest in 3 months - as this high frequency labor market signal shows no signs of cracking for now. Initial jobless claims have gone literally nowhere for four years...

Source: Bloomberg

New York and Nevada saw the largest week over week rise in jobless claims...

Overall, continuing claims remains stubbornly above the 1.9 million Americans level - its highest since Nov 2021...

Source: Bloomberg

Finally, the DOGE impact is very clear now as continuing jobless claims in the 'Deep Tristate' region continue to soar - now at their highest since Dec 2021...

Source: Bloomberg

Something Musk can be proud of?