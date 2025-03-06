DOGE Hones In On Shady Climate "Popup NGO Shell" That Received Billions From Biden

Federal employees are not the only ones facing a tsunami of job cuts. Tens of thousands of consultants, contractors, and employees of nongovernmental organizations are also being laid off as the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) moves to eliminate waste and fraud that have robbed American taxpayers blind for years.

A noteworthy statistic from the National Council of Nonprofits reveals that NGOs employ 250,000 people in Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. In the DOGE era, taxpayer funds for these nonprofits are under intense scrutiny, sending shockwaves across the Deep State.

The DOGE team appears to have set its crosshairs on a "popup nonprofit shell" company called Climate United Fund.

FOX Business' Elizabeth MacDonald wrote on X that the Climate United Fund received the largest nonprofit grant in history—a $7 billion award from the Biden-Harris regime to operate what has been described as a "massive climate slush fund." Just before the nonprofit shell received billions, it mysteriously blew through hundreds of thousands of dollars.

MacDonald provided more color on the shady Climate United Fund:

This is disturbing – Biden and Obama Democrats created a new beast, the "popup nonprofit shell" they suddenly launch to take in your taxpayer money supposedly for things like climate change and illegal immigration. Major front for taxpayer abuse with accusations of grift growing by the hour. Never saw it like this in decades covering IRS/taxes. Check out the tax returns for one of these popup NGO shells, the Climate United Fund which got the biggest nonprofit grant in history out of Biden's massive climate slush funds. Kamala Harris and Biden's EPA chief Michael Regan gave $7 billion total to the suddenly created Climate United Fund in April 2024 after it launched just five months earlier in November 30, 2022 when Its tax returns show it started with a tiny $547K in revs. But it spent a massive $451K of that $547k in just two months in 2023, a quarter of that on legal fees and the majority $323K mysteriously blown on no one knows what because its tax returns don't say. It has no stipulated plans for how it will spend your $7B in tax $$, just ephemeral solar projects in Idaho, Arkansas, and Oregon that amount to only about $50M total, a fraction of the $7B. It also gave money out of that $7b to Power Forward Communities linked to Stacey Abrams. It has little to no details on how much its officers get paid that you typically see on NGO 990s, in fact virtually no details, red flags that it's a shell. It supposedly is a partnership betw Dem insiders at investment firm Calvert Impact Capital, Community Preservation Corp. and a group called "Self-Help" (irony noted). Beth Bafford is its CEO, a former "special assistant" in Obama's OMB and a regional field director for the Obama Campaign. As we tweeted about a month ago, it has ties to Democratic Party of California chairman and California State Treasurer Phil Angelides, Obama's Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx, United Farm Workers of America co-founder Dolores Huerta and Patrice Willoughby of the Congressional Black Caucus. Judge Glock, the Director of Research and Senior Fellow at the Manhattan Institute, noted on X that the Climate United Fund got your $7B ater submitting a small 49-page report. That was all it took.

This is disturbing – Biden and Obama Democrats created a new beast, the “popup nonprofit shell” they suddenly launch to take in your taxpayer money supposedly for things like climate change and illegal immigration. Major front for taxpayer abuse with accusations of grift growing… pic.twitter.com/YMmNYoyPEo — Elizabeth MacDonald (@LizMacDonaldFOX) March 5, 2025

Jeff Carlson described the Climate United Fund as potentially "one of the primary vehicles to take advantage of the giant taxpayer-funded slush funds created by Biden—or whoever was running him."

"This is more than Grant Laundering. This is Program Laundering. And it looks like Obama's fingerprints are all over it," Carlson said.

This popup NGO shell company story is only going to get bigger. It may end up becoming the story.



Looks like this may have been one of the primary vehicles to take advantage of the giant taxpayer-funded slush funds created by Biden—or whoever was running him.



This is more than… https://t.co/dUst6ILmFe — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) March 5, 2025

Once the funds reached the shell NGO, where did they go next? Public record forensic data reveals potential pathways:

This all stems back to this.

"Gold Bars Off The Titanic": After Trump Victory, Biden EPA Scrambled To Funnel $20 Billion Taxpayer Funds Into 'Green' NGOs https://t.co/I9JuIFOQhr — zerohedge (@zerohedge) February 13, 2025

And a Project Veritas report from early Decemeber that described Biden's EPA official talking with an undercover reporter about "We're Throwing Gold Bars off the Titanic" as an "insurance policy against Trump winning" that will be plowed into NGOs.

BREAKING: @EPA Advisor Admits ‘Insurance Policy’ Against Trump is Funneling Billions to Climate Organizations, “We’re Throwing Gold Bars off the Titanic”



“It was an insurance policy against Trump winning.”



“Get the money out as fast as possible before they [Trump… pic.twitter.com/eaAihuNvAh — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) December 3, 2024

Last night, DOGE's Elon Musk on X called the Climate United Fund a "Major fraud" and a "Major problem."

It seems as if Musk's attention has been turned to the climate shell NGO.

Next, for DOGE, the team should focus efforts on the one-step link between the shell NGO and Calvert Impact Climate Inc., FPIF Feeder Facility LP, Calvert Impact, INC., Equity for Impact LP, Community Investment Partners, INC., ImpactAssets Funded Guarantee LP, and Beth Bafford.