Watch Live: The Anthropic Enterprise Agents Event That's Moving The Market

Update 1030AM EST: Anthropic rolled out new AI capabilities for its Claude Cowork agent, designed to automate tasks in areas like human resources, investment banking, and design. Developed with partners including FactSet Research Systems Inc., the tools also allow business customers to customize plug-ins to fit their internal standards. The move is part of a broader push by Anthropic and OpenAI to expand AI deeper into professional industries.

Recent AI releases have unsettled Wall Street, contributing to sharp declines in software and financial services stocks amid fears of disruption. Scott White, Anthropic’s head of product, called it a “little bit of an overreach or overreaction” to tie market swings to a single launch, noting the company now serves over 300,000 business customers and was recently valued at $380 billion in a new funding round.

Updates include department-specific plug-ins for teams like human resources and investment banking, tools that let companies build customized plug-ins for their own workflows, and integrations with existing platforms such as Google Drive, Gmail, DocuSign, and LegalZoom.

Company executive Matt Piccolella said the strategy is to drive adoption by enabling businesses to create and distribute large numbers of tailored “mini apps” across departments. Anthropic is also launching a marketplace where organizations can host and share their internal plug-ins with employees.

Today, Anthropic took the spotlight with a live virtual event unveiling the latest advancements in its Claude chatbot, a presentation that comes at a tense moment for markets already rattled by artificial-intelligence disruption fears.

After a sharp Monday selloff that dragged down the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite - led by declines in companies like MasterCard and IBM on fears of AI disrupting their respective industries - investors on Tuesday steadied ahead of the demonstration, where the company promised real-time showcases of Claude’s expanding capabilities, new product announcements, and strategic insights from leadership.

Market jitters have intensified in recent days, particularly following the debut of Claude Code Security, a code-scanning tool that fueled concerns about mounting competition for established cybersecurity and software providers.

Against that backdrop, Tuesday's event is positioned not just as a product update, but as a potentially consequential moment for companies and investors closely watching how rapidly evolving AI tools like Claude could reshape the competitive landscape.

You can watch the event live here: