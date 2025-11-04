print-icon
print-icon

Dramatic Footage Shows UPS Cargo Jet Crashing At Louisville Airport

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Watch Live:

* * * 

Dramatic footage from Louisville's Muhammad Ali International Airport on Tuesday evening shows a UPS jumbo jet on departure before what appears to be a catastrophic mechanical failure - possibly an engine fire. The aircraft failed to generate enough altitude before crashing and erupting into flames moments later.

"UPS Flight 2976 crashed around 5:15 p.m. local time on Tuesday, Nov. 4, after departing from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport in Kentucky. The McDonnell Douglas MD-11 was headed to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu. The FAA and NTSB will investigate. The NTSB will lead the investigation and will provide all updates," the FAA wrote on X. 

Absolutely shocking footage coming out from Muhammad Ali International Airport...

 

*Developing... 

Loading recommendations...