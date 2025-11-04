Dramatic Footage Shows UPS Cargo Jet Crashing At Louisville Airport

Watch Live:

Dramatic footage from Louisville's Muhammad Ali International Airport on Tuesday evening shows a UPS jumbo jet on departure before what appears to be a catastrophic mechanical failure - possibly an engine fire. The aircraft failed to generate enough altitude before crashing and erupting into flames moments later.

"UPS Flight 2976 crashed around 5:15 p.m. local time on Tuesday, Nov. 4, after departing from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport in Kentucky. The McDonnell Douglas MD-11 was headed to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu. The FAA and NTSB will investigate. The NTSB will lead the investigation and will provide all updates," the FAA wrote on X.

FOOTAGE: Another perspective of the UPS Flight 2976, a McDonnell Douglas MD-11 cargo plane crashing just after takeoff from Louisville International Airport.

A major emergency response is currently underway after a UPS cargo plane crashed, leaving multiple people injured a shelter-in-place order within a five-mile radius of the airport.



WATCH: UPS plane (UPS2976) crashes after takeoff from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.



Reports of a massive explosion and resulting fire, possibly the result of a crash involving a cargo plane with UPS Airlines, near Muhammad Ali International Airport in Louisville, Kentucky.

Muhammad Ali International Airport in Louisville, Kentucky is currently closed to arriving and departing flights, following the crash of (UPS2976), a McDonnell Douglas MD-11 being operated as a cargo plane by UPS Airlines that had just taken-off from the UPS Worldport.

