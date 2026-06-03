"Dramatically Less Accessible To The Average Fan": Knicks Finals Tickets At MSG Sell From $3K To $280K

For the first time since 1999, the New York Knicks are heading to the NBA Finals. For fans, it's a dream decades in the making. For anyone hoping to attend a game at Madison Square Garden, however, that dream comes with a staggering price tag in the thousands of dollars.

The 2026 NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs have produced some of the most expensive basketball tickets ever recorded. Secondary-market prices have surged to levels that rival — and in some cases exceed — major championship events such as the Super Bowl.

The cheapest tickets available for Knicks home games in the Finals have generally been listed between $3,600 and $4,100. Reports from TickPick, SeatGeek, and other ticket marketplaces showed get-in prices exceeding $3,800 for some Madison Square Garden games, while average ticket prices in New York have hovered around $6,000.

Even compared with the already-expensive games in San Antonio, Madison Square Garden stands in a category of its own. While some Spurs home games have had entry prices closer to $1,200-$2,000, New York's home games have consistently commanded much higher premiums.

The biggest shock has come at the luxury end of the market. One pair of courtside Knicks Finals tickets reportedly sold for nearly $280,000 on the secondary market. Individual premium seats have been listed for well into six figures, with some season-ticket holders reportedly considering offers approaching $100,000 per seat.

To put that into perspective, the cost of sitting courtside for a Knicks Finals game can exceed the price of a luxury automobile or a down payment on a home in many parts of the United States.

Several factors are driving the unprecedented demand. First, the Knicks have not appeared in the NBA Finals since 1999, creating nearly three decades of pent-up demand among one of sports' largest fan bases. Second, Madison Square Garden has a relatively limited seating capacity compared with many newer arenas. Finally, the New York metropolitan area contains one of the world's largest concentrations of affluent sports fans and corporate buyers willing to pay premium prices for marquee events.

The combination has created a perfect storm in which demand dramatically exceeds supply.

The difference between today's prices and those from the Knicks' previous Finals appearances is striking. According to reporting comparing 2026 prices with the 1994 NBA Finals, upper-level seats that once cost roughly $35 now carry prices well above $1,700, while even the least desirable seats for the current Finals often cost several thousand dollars.

In inflation-adjusted terms, Knicks Finals tickets have become dramatically less accessible to the average fan.