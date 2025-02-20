Druckenmiller Piles Into US Airline Stocks With Hopes Of Smooth Takeoff In Trump Era

Duquesne Family Office Chairman Stanley Druckenmiller told CNBC last month that "animal spirits" have returned to the market, driven by "giddy" CEOs anticipating Trump's return to the White House. His comments coincide with a new 13F filing revealing some big airline stock bets.

Last quarter, George Soros' former money manager piled into airline stocks, including United Airlines, American Airlines, and Delta Air Lines.

Druckenmiller's investment firm disclosed 21 new positions in stocks including United Airlines, American Airline and Delta Air in the final quarter of 2024. United Airlines was his largest new buy, consisting of 2.8% of his overall portfolio. The purchases come as the hedge fund reduced its stake in the technology sector by 5.3%. -Bloomberg

Druckenmiller's bullish airline bets come as the global aviation sector is forecasted to expand this year, according to a new BloombergNEF report:

The global aviation sector will continue to expand in the foreseeable future, thanks to rising population, higher income per capita across geographies and continuous economic development between regions. The growing appetite for air travel will drive up the sector's fuel use.

Implied jet fuel demand worldwide has remained above average in the last four years.

Domestic flights are accelerating in the second half of February.

According to figures released by the Transport Security Administration (TSA), airport checkpoint data remains above a four-year average for this time of year as spring flying season nears.

While the S&P 500 continues to reach record highs, driven by AI and 'Powering Up America' themes, airline stocks remain major laggards—but not overlooked by Druckenmiller. If Trump can beat Biden-Harris regime's inflation storm, stabilize geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe and the Middle East, and restore economic certainty, airlines might be ready for a smooth takeoff.

The question remains: When will the prospect of supersonic travel reignite investor interest in airline stocks?

It's coming. Theme to watch...