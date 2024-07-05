Elderly Tourist Hit With Car, Killed After Being Robbed In Affluent Newport Beach

Crime continues to escalate in California and, in turn, so does the collateral damage that comes with it. And it isn't just San Francisco, LA or Oakland anymore...the effects are being felt even in places like Newport Beach.

This past week an elderly 69-year-old tourist was killed at a shopping center in Newport Beach when a crew of "armed goons" ran her over with their car after they finished a "brazen broad-daylight robbery," according to the New York Post.

The woman and her husband, visiting from New Zealand, were attacked by three thieves outside of a Barnes and Noble. The husband fought back but the thieves dragged the woman into the parking lot and eventually ran her over with their white Toyota Camry before fleeing.

All three suspects connected with the crime are now in custody, according to Sgt. Steven Oberon of the Newport Beach Police Department.

The woman, Patricia McKay, suffered fatal injuries, while her husband, prominent Auckland businessman Doug McKay, is believed to be uninjured. One suspect fled on foot while the others escaped in the vehicle.

Authorities notified residents around 4 p.m. to avoid the shopping plaza as the investigation was underway. Police were seen at the center directing the public to safety, with helicopters overhead providing aerial support.

NEW: Three suspects are under arrest after a woman, a tourist from New Zealand, was killed during a botched robbery attempt in Newport Beach, California.



Awful story. 😔



Jaden Cunningham, 18, Malachi Eddward Darnell, 18, and Leroyernest Joseph McCrary, 26, have been charged… pic.twitter.com/dffMJ8r0ed — Dutch Burke (@DutchBurke) July 3, 2024

According to the LA Times, one nearby witness said: “About 20 people were running and screaming, ‘Someone’s shooting!’ They locked us in the restaurant, and I hear for sure one person was dead and I think several injured."

Newport Beach Mayor Will O’Neill concluded: “Newport Beach is a safe community and we’re mourning the loss of someone. Frankly, to hell with these guys. ... These are thugs. Every community is now dealing with this. We have to do better as a society. We cannot tolerate this.”