"Electricity Market Is F**ked": Finland Wind Turbine Blades Freeze, Curbing Green Power Output

Finland has prided itself as a global leader in decarbonization, boasting the second-highest share of renewables in final energy consumption across the EU. But the green utopia narrative has cracked under the strain of a brutal winter, as cold weather has brought wind power generation to a near standstill.

Most of the country's wind capacity is concentrated in western Finland, where temperatures are well below freezing, and these adverse weather conditions have led to dangerous ice buildup on turbine blades. According to Bloomberg, this forced the grid operator Fingrid Oyj to curtail wind power output.

"There are low fog clouds in Finland's main wind power production area, roughly at the height of turbine blades, which are causing new ice to form," Pia Isolähteenmäki, an adviser at industry consultant Kjeller Vindteknikk Oy, told the outlet.

Much of Finland's wind fleet lacks blade-heating systems for extreme cold weather. How is that even possible, considering it's a Nordic country? Even the thinnest ice buildup risks equipment damage and has led to shutdowns this week.

Bloomberg data show that Finnish wind output is expected to remain very low for the next two weeks. Meteorologists at MetDesk forecast that Nordic wind generation will remain as much as 20% below normal through at least the midpoint of the month.

The result of the green utopia pushed by Europe's climate alarmists, not based in reality whatsoever, is soaring power prices that are crushing working poor households.

"Electricity prices in Finland rise to the highest level of the winter on Monday, driven by severe cold, weak wind conditions and rising weekday demand," local outlet Helsinki Times wrote on Sunday.

Finnish folks on X are questioning the government's questionable decarbonization push:

Our electricity bill was 45 EUR yesterday alone.



Finland: nuclear power, hydroelectric, wind farms, one of the most technically advanced countries in the world.



Also Finland: people burning firewood because the electricity market is fucked. I am sitting next to the fireplace… — Mari Luukkainen (@mariluukkainen) February 4, 2026

🇫🇮 News from the "green garden". In Finland, the blades of wind turbines froze



The electricity production of wind power stations in Finland fell from 9433 MW to about 430 MW. Thus, they produced no less than 5% of the nominal power.



The culprit turned out to be Russian frosts,… pic.twitter.com/DNXNUM5Rs7 — dana (@dana916) January 30, 2026

Finland literally has to use nuclear power to MELT frozen wind turbines and we live in darkness most of the year. How about focusing on reliable power like nuclear instead? — Zeaqi (@zeaqit) February 4, 2026

renewables? reliable? lmao



Here in Finland we have record high electricity price spikes because it's winter so solar isn't working and our wind turbines froze :D



no form of energy generation is reliable unless it's output is also reliable and not reliant on random weather — valtteri459🌽 (@valtteri459) February 4, 2026

In the US, a historic cold snap in the eastern half of the country led to increased fossil-fuel power generation to prevent power grid collapse.

Across the West, years of grid mismanagement by climate alarmist policymakers have transformed what were once reliable grids into fragile messes where working poor households bear the brunt of some of the highest electricity costs in the world.

It is time to get back to basics and expand natural gas generators and nuclear power, the only proven large-scale source of clean and reliable electricity. And it is also time to hold accountable the climate alarmists whose policy decisions pushed power grids toward the edge of collapse while promising a green utopia that was never going to arrive. And one can only wonder whether the move to push power grids to the brink of collapse was intentional...