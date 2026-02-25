"Enough Is Enough": David Tepper Slams Whirlpool For Value Destruction In "Scathing" Letter

David Tepper, the billionaire behind Appaloosa Management, blasted Whirlpool’s board in a sharply critical letter, accusing the appliance maker of eroding shareholder value and demanding a strategic reset, according to CNBC, who viewed the letter.

Tepper said he watched with “a certain astonishment” as Whirlpool moved ahead with what he described as a sizable and avoidable equity issuance that diluted investors. He argued the capital raise carried a cost of more than 10% — far above the company’s tax-adjusted borrowing costs of under 5% in public markets — despite management’s stated aim of cutting leverage.

“Over the years this management team has destroyed hundreds of millions of dollars of shareholder value. Enough is enough. There can be no more excuses,” Tepper wrote in the letter, first reported by CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin.

The share sale triggered a sharp market reaction. Whirlpool stock fell 14% Tuesday after announcing plans to raise about $454.9 million through a common stock offering and $508.1 million via depositary shares.

The company also placed 435,000 shares with Guangdong Whirlpool Electrical Appliances at a discounted $69 apiece in a private deal. Whirlpool was Appaloosa’s eighth-largest position at the end of the fourth quarter, valued at $282 million, according to Verity data.

CNBC noted that shares later rebounded nearly 1%, though they remain down roughly 36% from a 52-week high reached in July.

Tepper also criticized Whirlpool for not fully leveraging tariffs imposed during the Trump administration, suggesting it consider alliances or mergers with foreign competitors disadvantaged by trade policy to improve its footing.

“We encourage the Board to (i) remember their fiduciary responsibilities and not accept management acting purely in its own self-interest, and (ii) invite domestic entities or foreign corporations who want to create American jobs and increase shareholder value to take an interest in Whirlpool,” the letter said.

Tepper, who founded Appaloosa in 1993, is known for aggressive, event-driven investing and outspoken activism.

He previously ran a successful distressed-debt strategy, bought the NFL’s Carolina Panthers in 2018, and has built a reputation as one of Wall Street’s most influential hedge fund managers.