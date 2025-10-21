Eos Energy Shares Surge After Announcing New $75 Million Facility In Pennsylvania

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises surged more than 20% this morning (before pulling back into the cash equity open) after the company announced a $75 million battery manufacturing facility in Pennsylvania to supply Talen Energy Corp. and help meet the state’s fast-growing data center power demand.

The new plant, slated to open in mid-2026, will produce two gigawatt-hours of batteries, effectively doubling Eos’s production capacity in the Pittsburgh region, according to Bloomberg.

“The energy to be generated is enough to power about 1.5 million homes for an hour,” said CEO Joe Mastrangelo, who added that the expansion positions Eos to scale up to as much as eight gigawatt-hours in the future.

Bloomberg writes that the batteries will help Talen optimize output from its existing assets — including the Susquehanna nuclear plant and nearby fossil-fuel generators — which partially supply an Amazon data center in the state. Pennsylvania is supporting the project with a $24 million incentive package to promote local clean-energy manufacturing.

Mastrangelo emphasized that Eos’s zinc-based batteries will play a vital role in stabilizing the grid as renewable energy generation becomes more variable, enabling a steadier and more reliable power supply for the region’s growing data infrastructure.

A key player behind that expansion is Tetra Technologies (TTI), one of Eos’s largest suppliers and strategic partners. Tetra provides high-purity zinc-bromide electrolyte, a critical component of Eos’s zinc-based energy storage systems, and is contracted to supply at least 75% of Eos’s total electrolyte demand for its Eos Z3 energy storage cube.

“TETRA is a proven global fluid solution provider… as we scale, we need supply chain partners that can help us achieve growth, reduce cost, and improve overall performance of our battery,” Mastrangelo said when the partnership was extended in early 2024. The collaboration also strengthens a domestic U.S. supply chain for Eos’s American-made product.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc., founded in 2008 and based in Edison, New Jersey, designs and manufactures zinc-based energy storage systems— including its Znyth and Z3 battery technologies—offering utilities, power producers, and commercial customers a lithium-free alternative for 3- to 12-hour applications, supported by battery management, project services, and long-term maintenance solutions.