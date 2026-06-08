Equity Supply Surge: What Historically Comes Next

Authored by Lance Roberts via RealInvestmentAdvice.com,

This past week, the market hit an all-time high. At the same time, Alphabet (GOOG) told investors it would raise $80 billion by selling stock to fund its AI buildout, and the shares fell about 4% on the news. Within days, SpaceX is reportedly set to price one of the largest IPOs ever attempted. If you want a live picture of an equity supply surge meeting a market priced for perfection, you’re looking at it. The question isn’t whether the equity supply is coming. It’s what happens after it lands.

A reader sent me two charts this week. The first, below, shows U.S. equity issuance climbing since 2023. The second chart below matters more, and we’ll get to it momentarily. The reader’s instinct was that these equity supply waves tend to either precede or coincide with market downturns. He’s right, for the most part, but history needs one important correction, and the current setup deserves a closer look than the cheerleading it’s getting.

The Setup: An Equity Supply Wave Meets a Record Market

Let’s start with the mechanics, because they’re what make 2026 different from a normal IPO year. New equity supply will hit the market in two waves, not one. First comes the offering itself. Then, 90 to 180 days later, the lockup expires and insiders, employees, and pre-IPO investors are free to sell. That second wave of equity supply is usually far larger than the IPO, and it arrives after the headlines have faded.

The second chart my reader sent captures exactly this. It stacks IPO gross proceeds against the value of shares freed from expiring lockups, and the 2026 estimate towers over every prior year back to 1998, with the combined figure pushing past $700 billion. The IPO proceeds are a small part, but the lockup overhang is the rest. Make no mistake, that is a wall of supply.

The pipeline backs up the picture. Goldman Sachs has projected that U.S. IPO proceeds could reach a record near $160 billion in 2026 if the marquee names go public. SpaceX, reportedly targeting a valuation north of $1.5 trillion, may price as soon as June 12. Behind it sit OpenAI, Anthropic, Databricks, and Stripe at roughly $134 billion. One pipeline tracker estimates AI-adjacent names account for more than 90% of the projected listing value. That concentration is its own risk, and we’ll return to it.

What History Says About an Equity Supply Surge

The cleanest academic version of my reader’s instinct comes from Malcolm Baker and Jeffrey Wurgler. In the Journal of Finance, using data back to 1928, they found that the share of equity in total new issuance of equity and debt is a strong predictor of stock market returns. Their key finding: firms issue relatively more equity than debt right before periods of low market returns. Managers and insiders, in other words, are decent market timers. They sell stock when the price is right for the seller, not the buyer.

The chart record fits. The 2000 dot-com mania saw issuance advance into the March 2000 market peak. The S&P then fell roughly 49% into its October 2002 low, and the Nasdaq lost about 78%. The 2020 to 2021 boom was even larger in raw dollars, fueled by more than 600 SPAC listings and a record IPO calendar. The S&P peaked in early January 2022 and dropped about 25% over the next nine months.

Here’s where it gets interesting, and where the history needs its correction. The second-largest issuance spike on the long-run chart sits in 2008, dead in the middle of the recession. That one was not insider timing a market top; it was banks raising emergency capital to survive, much of it through government-funded recapitalization. The crash caused the issuance, not the other way around. So when you test the “supply leads the market” idea, 2008 is a false positive. However, even when you strip that period out, the two genuine euphoric supply surges both led to pain.

The valuation backdrop is what raises the stakes. As of early June 2026, the Shiller CAPE sits around 42. That’s roughly 28% above its own long-term average and within a few points of the all-time record set at the 2000 peak. This is not a cheap market by any means, especially when absorbing new equity supply. In other words, investors are faced with the second-most-expensive market in history, being asked to digest the heaviest issuance calendar on record.

Look at that bottom row. The broad index drawdowns were bad. The damage to the newly issued securities was far worse. As of late 2022, the SPAC class that merged between mid-2020 and the end of 2021 had fallen more than 60% from its reference price and underperformed the Nasdaq by 44%. The primary market itself seized up, global IPO value dropped 72% in 2022, and the Americas hit a 13-year low by volume. The people who bought the supply at the top paid the heaviest price.

Heavy equity supply doesn’t sink markets through mechanics. It shows up precisely when valuations are richest and buyers are most willing to pay any price. The supply is the tell, not the cause.

The Counterargument: Why This Time Could Be Different

Could this time be different? Sure, and the argument isn’t entirely without merit, and three points deserve a fair hearing.

The Fed is easing rather than tightening, which is the opposite of the 2000 and 2022 backdrops. The companies in this pipeline are real businesses with real revenue, not the cash-shell SPACs and clickless dot-coms of prior bubbles. Databricks alone reported a revenue run rate of over $4.8 billion, growing 55% year over year. And the sheer size of names like SpaceX means index funds may become forced buyers once they’re added, providing a steady passive bid the 2021 micro-caps never had.

We discussed that third point recently in the #BullBearReport:

“The Nasdaq 100 is tracked by more than 200 investment products with over $600 billion in assets. If SpaceX fast-tracks into the index 15 trading days after pricing, every passive Nasdaq 100 fund becomes a forced buyer. When Tesla joined the S&P 500 in 2020, forced index demand drove the stock from $400 to $700 in three weeks before fundamentals entered the conversation. Index funds had no choice. Their mandate is to track the benchmark, not to price-discover the new constituent. The S&P 500 is the bigger story. Current rules require 12 months of public trading and four straight quarters of GAAP profitability, neither of which SpaceX satisfies. But in late April, S&P Dow Jones Indices launched a formal consultation on rule changes tailored to the SpaceX IPO, along with subsequent blockbusters coming like Anthropic and OpenAI. The proposal cuts the listing requirement to six months and waives the profitability test entirely for megacap names. The new rules could be in place before SpaceX’s IPO in June. Why is this so important? As noted above, the passive index problem is magnified by the S&P 500, which is benchmarked to roughly $24 trillion and is roughly 40 times the size of the Nasdaq 100. If S&P adopts before SpaceX trades, the forced-buying problem isn’t a Nasdaq problem. It’s the whole index complex.”

Those are valid. Here’s the problem with leaning on them too hard. Quality doesn’t repeal supply and demand. A great company sold at the wrong price is still a bad investment, and the dot-com leaders weren’t all frauds. Cisco was a fantastic business in 2000. It still fell about 80% and took 17 years to reclaim its high. The AI buildout is REAL. The question, as always, is what price you pay for it. As Bob Farrell’s Rule #9 reminds us, when everyone agrees on the outcome, something else usually happens. Right now, nearly everyone agrees 2026 is a layup for new issues.

Then there’s the concentration. With AI-adjacent names making up the overwhelming share of the pipeline, a single bad print on AI capex economics could compress every one of these deals at once. In 2021, the supply was spread across hundreds of unrelated shells. This time, it’s a handful of correlated bets riding the same narrative. That’s not obviously safer. It may be the opposite.

What It Means for Investors

So what do you actually do with this?

First, don’t confuse a warning sign with a sell signal. Farrell’s Rule #4 cuts the other way: exponential markets usually run further than anyone expects before they break. The supply surge is a late-cycle marker, not a timing tool. Markets at records with nine straight up weeks can stay irrational longer than most portfolios can stay short.

Second, separate the index from the issue. The clearest historical lesson is that the freshly issued paper, not the S&P, takes the worst of it. Chasing the IPO pop has been a losing trade for 25 years. The better setup tends to come later, after the lockup wave forces motivated sellers into the tape and prices reset. Patience with the new names usually pays.

Third, treat this as a reason to raise quality and trim the most speculative AI exposure back toward its target weight, rather than abandoning equities altogether. The reality is that risk management means acting before the catalyst, not after. When the equity supply finally clears and the marginal buyer is exhausted, the move tends to be fast. You want to have made your adjustments while the tape was still calm.

My reader’s instinct holds up. Voluntary equity supply surges have marked the last two major tops, and the one forming now is the largest on record by a wide margin. Whether 2026 rhymes with the slow grind of 2000 or just delivers a sharp 2022-style air pocket, the setup rewards discipline over FOMO. The supply is coming. The only open question is who’s left holding it when the music stops.