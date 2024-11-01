EU Warns "Citizens" To Prepare For A Nuclear Disaster

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFPlan.com,

The European Union has warned its “citizens” (the slave class) to prepare for a nuclear disaster. A report on the matter further warned that households under rulership should also be prepared for cyberattacks and the use of chemical weapons.

A report published on Wednesday by former Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, says that EU citizens should start stockpiling three days’ worth of goods in order to be ready for various potential disasters, including a nuclear conflict. The initiative is part of the EU’s push to make the bloc more resilient in the face of supposedly mounting threats, ranging from natural disasters to a major military conflict, according to a report by RT.

The report encourages EU households to stockpile “basic self-sufficiency” goods that would last for at least 72 hours for fear of potential shortages in case of “armed aggression through conventional means” or other hostile activities such as “cyberattacks or the use of chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear weapons.”

Warnings of a nuclear war or disaster have been circulating for years, and so far, nothing has come of it other than fear. This seems like it may just be a way to panic the slave class and inject more fear into an already scared public.

“One click can switch off power grids and plunge whole cities into the dark,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said at the presentation of the report.

The report also calls for long-term financial and military support for Ukraine.

“Member States should strengthen their cooperation on European defense, jointly investing more to close long-standing gaps in our military and defense industrial readiness,” Niinisto said.

It also blames Russia for the warning issued by the bloc.

“Given the increasing use of sabotage by hostile third countries, notably Russia, it is an area where internal security and military security are very much interlinked,” the report noted.

Niinisto also urged to “strengthen EU intelligence structures step-by-step towards a fully-fledged EU service for intelligence cooperation.”

