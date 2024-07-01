Ex-Moelis Banker Arrested On Assault Charges After NYC Punching Incident

A senior ex-Moelis banker who punched a woman at a Brooklyn Pride event last month was arrested on Monday and charged with assault.

Jonathan Kaye, the banker in charge of Moelis' global business services franchise, resigned from the firm last week and was charged this morning in New York City with second and third-degree assault, Bloomberg reported.

Kaye was initially placed on leave shortly after the June 9 video surfaced on various social media platforms, including X, showing the banker punching the woman. Some have questioned if there is more to the video, showing the events leading up to the altercation.

Jonathan Kaye 52 , an investment banker punches woman to the ground in New York. pic.twitter.com/OCPu0mo5PU — Elijah (@Elijahwasike) June 9, 2024

In a recent report, the Financial Times said Kaye, who is Jewish, allegedly told four individuals with a Palestinian flag at the event that they were "on the wrong side" of history. Then, those individuals threw liquids at Kaye, and the altercation began.

A spokesperson for Kaye told Business Insider that the banker feared for his safety when surrounded by "agitators" who physically assaulted and dumped liquids on him.

"Given the sharp rise in antisemitic incidents, any Jewish person in this situation would naturally feel threatened and feel the need to defend themselves and return safely to their family," the spokesperson said, adding Kaye has faced death threats since the incident.