"Expect To Be Shot", Ohio Prosecutor Tells Would-Be Store Looters

Hamilton County Ohio Prosecutor Melissa Powers was forced to weigh in on the issue of self-defense during robbery attempts after indicting a smoke shop manager who allegedly shot a 16 year old boy to death after he attempted to rob the store.

The manager of the store, 29 year old Tony Thacker, shot the would-be robber on his way running out of the store, prompting the prosecutor to bring charges. But her comments also came with a stern warning to looters.

“There is simply no justification for shooting at someone as they are running away," she said in a statement reported by the NY Post and the Cincinnati Enquirer. “However, I want to make perfectly clear — these retail thefts will not be tolerated. If you try to rob a store, you should expect to be shot.”

Thacker was inside the store when numerous people threw rocks through the front window to gain entry, the report says. Thacker lived in the back of the business and, when he went to investigate, found a 16 year old and a 19 year old.

Thacker wasn't allowed to own a firearm due to a previous felony he received as a child. Nonetheless, he shot the 16 year old and continued to shoot at the other suspects before they attempted to leave the scene in stolen vehicles.

Prosecutor Melissa Powers

The manager than reportedly tried to disable the store's alarm and hide the shell casings, the report says. He was indicted on charges of felonious assault, tampering with evidence and illegal possession of a firearm and his brother, who helped with the attempted cover up, was charged with tampering with evidence.

The 19 year old faces potential life in prison and is facing charges of murder, burglary and possession of criminal tools. Three other suspects were also arrested, the report says. They also face murder and burglary charges.