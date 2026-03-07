Explosion Hits US Embassy In Oslo
An explosion struck the US Embassy in Oslo, Norway Sunday morning, causing minor damage to the facility and no reported injuries.
The blast, which struck around 1:00 a.m. local time, occurred at the entry to the consular section, according to police spokesperson Mikael Dellemyr in a statement to public broadcaster NRK.
"We've determined that an explosion hit the American embassy," he said.
BREAKING: Officials say explosion was at the consular entrance to the U.S. Embassy in Oslo, Norway. - NRK pic.twitter.com/BmUfmefCYA— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 8, 2026
Police separately said that they don't have any idea what caused the blast or who was involved.
"The police are in a dialogue with the embassy and there are no reports of any injured persons," they said in a statement.