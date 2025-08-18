print-icon
Explosion Rocks Cargo Ship Departing Baltimore Harbor

by Tyler Durden
An explosion has been reported on a cargo ship traveling through the outbound shipping lane of Baltimore’s Inner Harbor near the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge.

According to shipping expert Sal Mercogliano, the cargo ship MV W Sapphire “suffered an explosion in its forward hold” and was “fully loaded” at the time of the incident.

Mercogliano said the W Sapphire “had just departed from the CSX Curtis Bay coal piers in Baltimore” and suggested “this may have been a coal explosion in the forward hold.”

Shipping expert John Konrad notes, "Coal can create methane and is subject to self-heating and liquefication. Bulkers can explode..." 

Baltimore City Fire spokesperson John Marsh told local station WBAL-TV that the explosion occurred around 6:28 p.m. local time. No details were provided about the source of the blast.

*Developing... 

