Explosion Rocks Cargo Ship Departing Baltimore Harbor

An explosion has been reported on a cargo ship traveling through the outbound shipping lane of Baltimore’s Inner Harbor near the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge.

NEW - Cargo ship explodes near Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland.

According to shipping expert Sal Mercogliano, the cargo ship MV W Sapphire “suffered an explosion in its forward hold” and was “fully loaded” at the time of the incident.

MV W Sapphire, outbound from Baltimore near the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge, suffered an explosion in its forward hold.



The ship has been escorted off Fort Howard and fire and @USCG vessels are on scene.



W Sapphire is a fully loaded bulk carrier sailing to Mauritius. pic.twitter.com/Vyn9oWQIjR — Sal Mercogliano (WGOW Shipping) 🚢⚓🐪🚒🏴‍☠️ (@mercoglianos) August 18, 2025

Mercogliano said the W Sapphire “had just departed from the CSX Curtis Bay coal piers in Baltimore” and suggested “this may have been a coal explosion in the forward hold.”

Shipping expert John Konrad notes, "Coal can create methane and is subject to self-heating and liquefication. Bulkers can explode..."

Sal has confirmed the explosion of a ship in Baltimore. This is a bulk carrier.



We don’t know the cargo but Baltimore is a major exporter of coal & Mauritius is a coal importer.



Coal can create methane and is subject to self-heating and liquefication. Bulkers can explode… 1/4 https://t.co/JQ0VAPlmwR — John Ʌ Konrad V (@johnkonrad) August 19, 2025

Baltimore City Fire spokesperson John Marsh told local station WBAL-TV that the explosion occurred around 6:28 p.m. local time. No details were provided about the source of the blast.

