Exxon Weighs Woodside Deal As LNG Becomes Strategic Priority

Exxon Mobil is assessing a range of options to expand its global gas business, with Woodside Energy reportedly among the companies being reviewed as potential acquisition candidates, according to Bloomberg.

No formal approach has been made, and internal evaluations remain preliminary. Both companies have declined to comment.

Bloomberg writes that Woodside offers several strategic advantages for Exxon. As a leading LNG producer with established relationships across key Asian markets, the Australian company would provide immediate scale in a sector where Exxon has historically been less dominant than some of its European peers. Its growth pipeline includes the Louisiana LNG project in the US and major Australian developments such as Scarborough and Browse.

Interest in LNG assets has intensified amid ongoing concerns about global supply security, particularly following disruptions to Middle Eastern export routes. This has increased the value of producers with diversified supply bases and long-term customer contracts in Asia.

For Exxon, any transaction would follow its 2024 acquisition of Pioneer Natural Resources and further broaden its energy portfolio beyond North America. Woodside’s existing partnership with Exxon in the Bass Strait venture could also provide a degree of operational familiarity.

While Woodside is not the only company under review, it stands out as one of the few sizeable LNG-focused businesses available globally. Any potential bid would likely attract significant market attention and serve as an early challenge for new Woodside CEO Liz Westcott.

More broadly, the operating environment for oil and gas producers has improved under the Trump administration. Since returning to office in 2025, President Trump has prioritized domestic energy development through a combination of regulatory rollbacks, faster permitting processes, and support for expanded LNG exports. While commodity prices remain the primary driver of industry profitability, the policy backdrop has generally been viewed as favorable for large producers, encouraging investment, consolidation, and long-term growth projects across the sector.