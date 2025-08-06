"Falsified Bank Documents And Property Records": Sen. Adam Schiff Under Criminal Investigation For Mortgage Fraud

How does the old expression go? "When you point one finger at someone, three point back at you?"

Sen. Adam Schiff - best known for dramatizing Trump’s Ukraine call during his first term, misidentifying evidence in texts, overstating “collusion” findings, and defending a FISA memo later found to contain false statements - is under criminal investigation for alleged mortgage fraud, according to a Trump administration source cited by Fox News.

Laura Ingraham revealed the news on "The Ingraham Angle" last night, reporting that the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maryland is conducting the probe.

The investigation follows a criminal referral from the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) to the Department of Justice, according to Fox News. FHFA Director William Pulte alleged that Schiff "has, in multiple instances, falsified bank documents and property records to acquire more favorable loan terms," which he said could endanger the stability of the U.S. mortgage system.

According to the FHFA, Schiff and his wife purchased a home in Potomac, Maryland, in 2003, financing it with a $610,000 Fannie Mae-backed loan by declaring it their primary residence. However, Schiff also claimed a condo in Burbank, California, as his primary residence, even receiving a $7,000 California homeowner's tax exemption.

Fox News writes that in a 2011 affidavit, Schiff certified the Maryland property as his primary residence. The FHFA notes that this designation was reaffirmed in multiple refinancing filings through 2013, despite Schiff serving in Congress representing California.

A 2023 spokesperson said, "Adam’s primary residence is Burbank, California, and will remain so when he wins the Senate seat." Another comment to CNN explained that both the Maryland and California addresses were listed as primary residences "because they are both occupied throughout the year and to distinguish them from a vacation property."

FHFA investigators and Fannie Mae’s financial crimes unit concluded Schiff showed "a sustained pattern of possible occupancy misrepresentation" across five loans. Pulte indicated potential violations of federal laws, including wire, mail, and bank fraud.

Schiff's office did not respond to requests for comment.