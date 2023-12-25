Fast Food Places & Restaurants Open For Christmas Day 2023

While the vast majority of restaurants and businesses across the land will be closed on Christmas Day, with many also shuttered the day prior too (Sunday), there's still well over a dozen fast food and coffee chains which have committed to opening their doors on Christmas Day. It's become a growing trend over the last several years.

Large retail and grocery chains which require a lot of employee manpower at any given time, such as Walmart and Target, will be closed, however. The below is a list of establishments which have announced their plans to remain open based on location...

List is courtesy of NEXSTAR: Hours may vary by location; it’s best to check online or call ahead to confirm your location’s hours.

* * *

Arby’s: Many locations will be open for Christmas, a representative for Arby’s tells Nexstar, but hours may vary. You can check your location’s hours online.

Burger King: Because Burger King restaurants are individually owned, they may be open for Christmas with varying hours, a representative tells Nexstar. You can find local restaurant hours here.

Denny’s: The “always open” diner will, of course, be open on Christmas.

Domino’s: Because Domino’s locations are independently owned, they may or may not be open on Christmas, according to a company representative. Some may also close for Christmas Eve. You can view your location’s hours online.

Dunkin’: If you’re on the run and need some coffee, Dunkin’ locations will be open for Christmas, but hours may vary, according to a company spokesperson. Restaurant hours can be viewed online or through the chain’s mobile app.

Golden Corral: Some of Golden Corral’s locations will be open on Christmas, though they may operate under limited hours. There may also be limited hours on Christmas Eve. You can check your restaurant’s hours here.

IHOP: While IHOP locations are listed as being open online, you may want to check with your local restaurant before stopping in.

Jack in the Box: Hours may vary by location, a company spokesperson tells Nexstar. You can check your Jack in the Box’s hours online.

McDonald’s: Like others on this list, McDonald’s locations may be open with varying hours for Christmas. You can find local hours online or in the McDonald’s app.

Noodles: Select Noodles locations will be open; you can check store hours here.

Panera Bread: Hours may vary by store, according to Panera Bread. You can check your location’s hours online.

Red Lobster: All Red Lobster locations will be open for dine-in and To Go on Christmas Day, the company confirmed earlier this year. You can find your restaurant’s hours here.

Sonic: Because most Sonic restaurants are locally owned, their hours may vary on Christmas Day. You can find local hours here.

Starbucks: Some Starbucks locations will be open for Christmas; you can check location hours here.

Waffle House: Known for being open all day, every day – and causing headlines when it closes – Waffle House locations will be open on Christmas. There’s even a song about it.

Wendy’s: Many Wendy’s locations will be open on Christmas, but hours may vary. You can check the hours of your nearest location online.