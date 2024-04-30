Fastest Drop Since 'Lehman': Chicago PMI Puke Screams Stagflation
After miraculously surging to two years highs in Nov 2023, Chicago PMI has plunged for five straight months, with the last four months seeing the MoM declines accelerating. Against expectations of a rise to 45.0 (from March's 41.4), April's PMI data printed 37.9
Source: Bloomberg
That is the worst five-month collapse since Lehman...
Source: Bloomberg
More problematically - the underlying data screams stagflation:
Prices paid rose at a faster pace; signaling expansion
New orders fell at a faster pace; signaling contraction
Employment fell at a faster pace; signaling contraction
Inventories fell at a slower pace; signaling contraction
Supplier deliveries fell at a faster pace; signaling contraction
Production fell at a faster pace; signaling contraction
Order backlogs fell at a slower pace; signaling contraction
All of which leaves 'hope' languishing at 'Bidenomics'-cycle lows...
Source: Bloomberg
And cue...
cue mainstream media splaining to Chicago: "you don't understand how strong Biden's economy is" https://t.co/W1ewTgjsLx pic.twitter.com/lrhYqDDNM7— zerohedge (@zerohedge) April 30, 2024