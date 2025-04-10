Six Dead In Hudson River Helicopter Crash

A Bell helicopter crashed into the Hudson River on Thursday afternoon—shortly after 3:00 p.m. ET—near West Side Highway and Spring Street, closer to the Jersey City side of the river. Six people have been reported as deceased in the crash.

The Coast Guard halted all maritime traffic in the area to establish a safety zone around the crash site. The NYPD is on scene, and a report from ABC News indicated there are fatalities, though the exact number has not yet been confirmed.

"Due to a helicopter crash in the Hudson River, in the vicinity of the West Side Highway and Spring Street, expect emergency vehicles and traffic delays in the surrounding areas," NYPD wrote in a statement on X.

Footage of the accident area has been posted on X by several users.

Reports that a helicopter has crashed into the Hudson River….@AirNavRadar



pic.twitter.com/biWCE4ATw8 — Flight Emergency (@FlightEmergency) April 10, 2025

Helicopter crash Hudson River pic.twitter.com/ffMVM9GFA0 — Luis Hernandez (@hernandezlg) April 10, 2025

"Helicopter crashing into Hudson River. You can see the propellers falling. So sad …" one X user said.

Helicopter crashing into Hudson River. You can see the propellers falling. So sad … pic.twitter.com/6C6aWsS4Ay — dinoshan (@dinoshanr) April 10, 2025

Another X user said, "The helicopter that crashed in the Hudson appears to be N216MH, a Bell 206 owned by Meridian helicopters. Radar shows it suddenly dropping to the water just north of the Holland Tunnel."

Parts floating to Hoboken pic.twitter.com/59I4H4oFn6 — Ryan Clapp (@ryandclapp) April 10, 2025

*Developing...