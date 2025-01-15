FBI Declares No 'Credible Threats' Ahead Of Trump Inauguration

Authored by Jack Phillips via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

With just one week to go before President-elect Donald Trump is sworn into office in Washington, the FBI said there are no known threats to the Inauguration Day ceremony.

President-elect Donald Trump speaks to members of the media during a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., on Jan. 7, 2025. Scott Olson/Getty Images

“We are not currently tracking any specific or credible threats to the inaugural ceremony or to the Capitol complex,” FBI special agent David Sundberg said in a Monday news conference alongside Washington officials. “We will continue to work closely with our partners to share information and identify and disrupt any threat that may emerge.”

The Secret Service’s special agent in charge, William McCool, said that about 25,000 law enforcement and military officials will be onsite to ensure the security of the event.

“We have a slightly more robust security plan. We’ve been planning for this event for 12 months,” he said. “All attendees will undergo screening. Designated checkpoints will be set up for members of the public interested in attending the inauguration.”

The ceremony is expected to draw about 250,000 ticketed guests, said U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger, adding that there will also be demonstrators.

“The biggest threat, I think for all of us, remains the lone actor,” Manger said, referring to terrorism. “Just in the past week, while President [Jimmy] Carter was lying in state, we had two lone actors show up at the Capitol, one trying to bring in knives and a machete, and another one who I believe was trying to disrupt the proceedings by setting their car on fire.

“That threat of the lone actor remains the biggest justification for us maintaining this heightened state of alert throughout the next week.”

Country superstar Carrie Underwood, the performer for “Sunday Night Football’s” theme song, confirmed in a statement on Monday that she will perform “America the Beautiful” at Trump’s inauguration.

“I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event,” Underwood said “I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future.”

The committee planning Trump’s inaugural ceremonies, meanwhile, released a schedule on Monday of four days of events centered around the Jan. 20 swearing-in ceremony, which Biden is planning to attend.

“President Trump is dedicated to uniting the country through the strength, security, and opportunity of his America First agenda,” Steve Witkoff and Kelly Loeffler, co-chairs of the inaugural committee, said in a statement.

Witkoff is Trump’s incoming Middle East envoy and Loeffler is a former Republican Georgia senator who is Trump’s nominee to run the Small Business Administration.

“The 2025 inaugural celebrations will reflect President-elect Trump’s historic return to the White House and the American people’s decisive vote to Make America Great Again,” Witkoff and Loeffler said.

After his inauguration, Trump has vowed to take a number of swift executive actions, including issuing pardons for Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol breach defendants, issuing orders rescinding bans on drilling on certain federal lands, and initiating plans to mass deport illegal immigrants.

Last week, Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) said Trump has prepared around 100 executive orders he plans to issue as soon as he takes office.

“He says he has almost 100 executive orders that will go a long way to securing the border again and also put the energy sector back in play,” Mullin told “Fox & Friends” last week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.