FBI Investigating Car Bomb Explosion At Niagara Falls Bridge As Terrorist Attack

Wednesday, Nov 22, 2023 - 07:12 PM

Update (1450ET):

New security footage from the Rainbow Bridge border crossing in Niagara Falls captures the moment the vehicle exploded.

*   *   * 

Update (1412ET):

Fox News reports, citing sources, that the vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing in Niagara Falls was an attempted terrorist attack.

Here's more from Fox sources: 

Explosives were in the vehicle at the time and two people who were in the car are dead, the sources told Fox News. A border officer was injured.

The vehicle was driving from the US to Canada and were attempting to drive toward the border officer building, the sources said. Fox News

*   *   * 

An explosion involving a vehicle occurred just outside the US border inspection area on the Rainbow Bridge at the US-Canada Border in Niagara Falls.

Footage from the scene shows smoke billowing into the sky. It's unclear what caused the explosion and if any injuries. 

The FBI field office in Buffalo has released a statement about the incident: 

In a post on X, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said, "I've been briefed on the incident on the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls and we are closely monitoring the situation. State agencies are on site and ready to assist."

According to the Peace Bridge Authority, all border crossings from Canada along the Niagara River have been closed after the incident. Besides Rainbow Bridge, Peace Bridge, Lewiston-Queenston Bridge, and Whirpool Bridge are currently shut down in both directions. 

Expect heavy traffic delays across the Niagara area. 

*Developing... 

