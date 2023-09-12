FBI Investigating 'Cybersecurity Issue' At MGM Hotels And Casinos

MGM Resorts International was hit with a "cybersecurity issue" Monday that affected gaming, entertainment, and hospitality properties nationwide.

"Promptly after detecting the issue, we quickly began an investigation with assistance from leading external cybersecurity experts. We also notified law enforcement and took prompt action to protect our systems and data, including shutting down certain system," according to a post on the company's X account on Monday morning.

MGM shared limited information about the cyberattack, including when it began and what systems were affected. However, X users at MGM properties posted videos online showing gambling machines were down.

@LasVegasLocally Everything down still. No ATMs. No Withdrawals from Cashier. Now all the slots seem to be going down pic.twitter.com/iZtQjcGohp — connor o'brien (@ob1989) September 11, 2023

Scene in MGM Grand according to a TikTok user who said slots machines down and casino floor empty after cyber attack. She also says staff had to make and distribute physical room keys and an admin error caused her to walk in on another guest. Source: https://t.co/etNWW0S49y pic.twitter.com/ZgYkv1fD58 — Joe Tidy (@joetidy) September 12, 2023

We went to a few MGM properties today to find several slot machines down due to the cyber security breach@8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/NRsW0fT6zz — Victoria Saha (@VictoriaSaha) September 11, 2023

Las Vegas-based KTNV Channel 13 said, "The outages are leading to guests not being able to charge anything to their rooms, make reservations, or use their digital room keys."

It was unclear how many thousands of rooms in Las Vegas, with properties including Aria, Bellagio, Mandalay Bay, and MGM Grand Las Vegas, were affected by the cyber disruptions.

KTNV said the FBI's field office in Las Vegas on late Monday had "started to look into the situation."

On Tuesday morning, MGM released a new statement indicating that "Our resorts, including dining, entertainment and gaming are currently operational." The statement continued, "Our guests remain able to access their hotel rooms and our Front Desk staff is ready to assist our guests as needed."

... but not websites.

But not all systems are up, and many are reporting MGM's App is still down as of early Tuesday. Customers asked if their data had been exposed, while others called this incident an "absolute disaster."

"How much ransom did you end up paying?" one X user asked MGM.