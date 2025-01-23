FBI Seeking Public's Help In Identifying "Asian Female" Bank Robber In Seattle

Described as an "Asian female" in her 20s, the FBI and Seattle Police are seeking help identifying a serial bank robber linked to five Seattle heists between June 28, 2024, and January 13, 2025.

FBI spokesperson Steve Bernd noted, “Once we start seeing someone do multiple jobs or violent bank robberies, it's something the bureau will put more priority to."

The FBI identified the targeted banks as Wells Fargo on Queen Anne (6/28), US Bank on NE 45th (9/7), US Bank on NE 63rd (10/31), Key Bank on Holman Road (11/21), and US Bank on Edmunds (1/13), according to KOMO News.

KOMO News reports that the suspect is described as an Asian woman, 18-25 years old, 5'3" to 5'5", often wearing a hat and facemask. She typically handed tellers a note demanding money during the robberies.

Help the #FBI and Seattle Police Department identify a serial bank robber. If you have information, let us know here: https://t.co/1ci6yDdaYq or call 1-800-CALL-FBI or the Seattle Police Department. pic.twitter.com/SFewsiHQlM — FBI Seattle (@FBISeattle) January 22, 2025

Bernd said: “She’s using notes, what we call a note job, but the last one, she actually displayed a weapon. She didn’t point it at the teller, but she indicated that she had one, so that’s concerning to us because she hadn’t done that before."

“If that’s indicative of what she’s willing to do if the teller isn’t doing what she’s asking, that's alarming," he continued.