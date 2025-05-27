FDA Approves Chinese Non-Opioid Painkiller Alternative To Morphine That Could Reduce Fentanyl Overdoses

As it relates to fentanyl, it looks the problem - and possibly the solution - could both be coming from China.

The FDA has approved Qamzova, the first China-developed non-opioid painkiller, offering a potential tool to help reduce fentanyl-related overdose deaths.

Created by Nanjing-based biotech firm Delova, Qamzova is the world’s first long-acting injectable analgesic, providing 24-hour pain relief with a single daily dose. The drug is a high-concentration form of meloxicam, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory (NSAID) in the same class as ibuprofen and aspirin, according to the South China Morning Post.

The SCMP writes that it is described by Sino Biopharm as “the best available alternative to morphine,” clinical trials showed Qamzova nearly halved morphine use and lowered pain scores after orthopedic and abdominal surgeries.

Approved in both the U.S. and China for post-operative pain, Qamzova offers 24-hour relief with one injection, addressing challenges in nighttime pain management. “This is significant for clinical treatment,” said a Shanghai anesthetist.

Li Jianhua, a drug abuse expert in Yunnan, said the drug could help mitigate the U.S. fentanyl crisis “to a certain degree,” though further study is needed to assess long-term risks like potential addiction.

Qamzova contains meloxicam, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), and is seen as a safer alternative for high-risk patients, including the elderly. Existing NSAIDs require multiple doses, while opioids—though effective—carry high addiction risks and serious side effects such as respiratory depression and nausea.

While Delova seeks to meet “unmet medical needs” in pain care, Qamzova also highlights China’s growing pharmaceutical innovation. Its approval comes amid ongoing U.S.-China tensions over fentanyl, with Washington blaming Beijing for failing to stop the export of precursor chemicals—an accusation China rejects.