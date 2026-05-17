The Fed Will Invent New Inflation Numbers Out Of Thin Air

Submitted by QTR's Fringe Finance

The Federal Reserve is rapidly approaching the point where every available option becomes politically toxic, economically destructive, or both.

Inflation remains stuck around 3.8% CPI, well above the Fed’s stated 2% target, and that number alone should theoretically eliminate any serious discussion of aggressive easing. Treasury yields are rising as bond investors demand compensation for persistent inflation, uncontrolled fiscal deficits, and the growing realization that Washington’s debt load is becoming increasingly unstable.

The American consumer, meanwhile, is clearly running on fumes. Credit card balances continue hitting records, delinquency rates are rising, savings buffers have been depleted, and wage growth is failing to keep pace with the real cost of living for millions of households. Yet despite all of this stress beneath the surface, equity markets continue trading as if rate cuts are inevitable, growth will remain strong, and the Fed will once again rescue investors the moment volatility appears.

It is a fantasy built on the assumption that policymakers can indefinitely suspend economic consequences.

As I’ve been writing about, the Fed’s dilemma is now impossible to ignore. Raising rates further would intensify pressure on households, corporations, regional banks, commercial real estate, and most importantly the federal government itself, which now faces massive refinancing needs at dramatically higher borrowing costs. Holding rates steady risks allowing weakness to spread until something in credit markets eventually breaks.

Cutting rates, however, presents its own disaster scenario because inflation remains far too elevated to justify meaningful monetary easing. The Fed spent years insisting inflation was transitory before being forced into the most aggressive tightening cycle in decades. Repeating that mistake while inflation remains nearly double target would destroy what little credibility remains. And yet that may not stop them if markets begin unraveling. Remember this Bloomberg Businessweek cover?

As we’re seeing last week, real danger starts in the bond market. Stocks may dominate headlines, but Treasury markets are where systemic pressure becomes impossible to hide. Washington’s fiscal position becomes increasingly unsustainable if yields continue climbing because deficits at current levels only function in a world where debt can be financed cheaply.

If bond investors continue pushing yields higher, policymakers will eventually be forced to intervene directly. As Michael Green noted during this recent interview, that intervention will almost certainly come in the form of yield curve control, where the Fed steps into the Treasury market and effectively caps long-term rates through direct bond purchases. In plain English: money printing returns under a more sophisticated label.

Once that happens, equities likely become the next casualty before ultimately becoming the next rescue target. If yields spike hard enough before intervention arrives, equity valuations face a brutal repricing. Those investors currently paying extreme multiples for growth stocks and not just participating in the massive ongoing gamma squeeze in markets are doing so partially because they assume lower rates are right around the corner. If that assumption fails, stocks can fall hard and fast. And once markets experience enough pain, political pressure on the Fed will become overwhelming. Policymakers will once again be told they must stabilize markets, protect pensions, preserve confidence, and prevent contagion.

That is where things move from reckless, to dangerous, to out of ideas.

If inflation remains stuck around 3.8% but the Fed still wants political cover to print money, suppress yields, and rescue markets, it needs a justification. The easiest way to create that justification is by changing how inflation is measured. A Reuters report recently highlighted comments from Fed Chair Kevin Warsh suggesting that one of his first initiatives could be a major “data project” aimed at better measuring what he called “underlying inflation.”

Rather than relying on traditional inflation readings, Warsh expressed interest in trimmed-mean inflation metrics that remove what policymakers classify as extreme price movements in order to create a supposedly cleaner picture of inflation trends.

That sounds harmless until you understand what it really means. If inflation is running at a very real 3.8% and consumers are already being crushed by rising rent, food, insurance, healthcare, and utility costs, artificially lowering official inflation metrics to justify renewed money printing would be like pouring gasoline onto a house that is already on fire. It would take an inflation problem that is already eroding the middle and lower classes and deliberately intensify it in order to protect asset prices and government financing needs.

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Wealthy asset holders may celebrate easier policy and rising stock prices, but ordinary households would be left paying the real cost through even higher living expenses. Their wages would lag further behind. Their savings would lose more purchasing power. Their path to home ownership would become even narrower. Their ability to absorb everyday price shocks would deteriorate further.

This is what makes the entire idea dangerous. Americans do not live in a world of “trimmed mean inflation.” They live in the real economy. They buy groceries at actual prices. They pay actual rent. They pay insurance premiums that have surged. They deal with medical bills, childcare expenses, utility costs, and tuition payments that continue rising faster than official narratives suggest. Reuters itself noted that similar inflation metrics helped policymakers underestimate the inflation surge in 2021 by filtering out warning signs until inflation became impossible to ignore. Now the same intellectual framework is reappearing at precisely the moment policymakers may need an excuse to restart intervention.

Kurt Altrichter on X noted the potential change: “The Fed has used Core PCE, which excludes food and energy, as its benchmark since 2000. Warsh favors Trimmed Mean PCE, which removes the most extreme price movements each month instead of excluding whole categories.”



He writes: “The practical difference: Trimmed Mean PCE currently reads 2.36%, well below the 3.20% reading on Core PCE. Depending on which measure the Fed follows, the case for rate cuts looks very different. This is not a minor procedural change. The metric the Fed uses to gauge inflation directly determines when it judges the economy to be at target.”



And the purpose of the change: “If Warsh moves the committee toward Trimmed Mean PCE, he is mathematically moving the Fed closer to a declared victory on inflation, which creates runway for rate cuts even as headline readings stay elevated.”



Altrichter concludes: “You’d think with 400+ Ph.D. economists and 500+ researchers on the payroll, the Fed would run the most sophisticated macro forecasting operation on the planet, leaving Bloomberg and every major hedge fund in the dust. Not even close. When the data doesn’t cooperate, just change the data. Same thing I saw in the Army when time or weather worked against higher leadership, and we would quietly move the goalposts rather than admit the standard couldn’t be met. Can you tell why I didn’t stick around for the full 20 years?”

And he’s right. This may be the real endgame. If bonds break, implement yield curve control. If stocks break, flood markets with liquidity. If inflation remains too high to justify either action, simply redefine inflation until the numbers say what policymakers need them to say. First it was hedonic adjustments. Then substitution effects. Then core inflation. Now “underlying inflation.” Every step moves further away from what ordinary people actually experience and closer to whatever statistic allows policymakers to keep the debt machine operating.

Maybe Wall Street celebrates another round of artificial stability. Maybe politicians claim inflation has been defeated because a revised formula says so. But if policymakers print aggressively into what is still a real inflationary environment, they are not solving the problem, they are accelerating it. They would be sacrificing the purchasing power of the middle and lower classes to preserve financial asset prices and government solvency.

And then they will likely stand at podiums explaining that inflation is under control while families wonder why groceries, rent, and insurance somehow keep rising faster than the official numbers suggest. At that point, the only thing more inflated than prices may be the credibility of the people reporting them.

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