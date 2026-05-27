Federal Agents Seize 500 Pounds Of Cocaine From Oil Tanker

U.S. authorities say they stopped a major cocaine shipment allegedly tied to a Mexican cartel after an oil tanker traveling from Ecuador was intercepted near Southern California, according to KTLA5.

Roughly 227 kilograms — about 500 pounds — of cocaine were discovered aboard the Aquatravesia, a Liberian-flagged tanker owned by a Greek company, according to federal prosecutors. Investigators believe the drugs were meant to be transferred to cartel operatives waiting off the Mexican coast.

KTLA writes that the vessel had sailed from Ecuador earlier this month and was en route to the United States when investigators received intelligence that cocaine was being smuggled onboard.

Federal prosecutors charged Ceasar Tubay Gelacio Jr., a 43-year-old crew member from the Philippines, with importing a controlled substance. Authorities allege he obtained the narcotics in Ecuador and intended to move them during the ship’s voyage north.

According to court records, crew members eventually found hidden packages in the tanker’s garbage compartment. After questioning workers aboard the ship, the captain allegedly concluded Gelacio was connected to the drugs and secured the packages in another locked area.

Investigators say the captain was warned that armed boats linked to a Mexican cartel would attempt to meet the tanker roughly 80 nautical miles off Mexico during the night of May 14 and the following morning. Authorities also said backup crews were expected to intercept the vessel in Mexican waters if the original transfer failed.

The captain later reported hearing radio communications he believed came from cartel members trying to reach the ship before a potential boarding attempt.

U.S. officials directed the tanker to continue toward the Los Angeles-Long Beach port area, where federal agents boarded the vessel after it anchored offshore and seized the cocaine.

Gelacio was arrested Thursday and appeared in federal court the following day. Prosecutors said he faces at least 10 years in prison if convicted, with a possible maximum sentence of life.

Officials emphasized the case remains an allegation, and Gelacio is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.