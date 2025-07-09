Federal Crackdown Puts Harvard's Accreditation Status In Jeopardy

The Trump administration has significantly escalated its confrontation with Harvard University, warning that the institution may face the loss of its accreditation and moving to compel the university to release records related to its foreign student population.

In coordinated actions on Monday, the Department of Education and the Department of Health and Human Services formally notified the New England Commission of Higher Education that Harvard may be in violation of federal anti-discrimination laws and failing to meet the accrediting body’s standards. The agencies cited allegations of unchecked antisemitism during pro-Palestinian demonstrations on campus in the wake of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

“By allowing anti-Semitic harassment and discrimination to persist unchecked on its campus, Harvard University has failed in its obligation to students, educators, and American taxpayers,” Education Secretary Linda McMahon said in a statement. “The Department of Education expects the New England Commission of Higher Education to enforce its policies and practices, and to keep the Department fully informed of its efforts to ensure that Harvard is in compliance with federal law and accreditor standards.”

According to HHS; "In light of HHS’ OCR’s that Harvard University is in violation of Federal civil rights law, there is strong evidence to suggest the school may no longer meet the Commission’s accreditation standards."

Separately, the Department of Homeland Security announced it was issuing subpoenas for records related to the university’s Student Visitor and Exchange Program. The department accused Harvard of refusing to comply with multiple prior requests and is now seeking a wide range of documents and communications tied to foreign students enrolled since January 1, 2020.

The requests include disciplinary records, protest-related footage, and any documentation of illegal activity involving foreign students, part of what the administration describes as a broader enforcement of immigration laws and oversight of campus unrest.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the administration has also barred Harvard from enrolling new international students until the university complies.

“We tried to do things the easy way with Harvard. Now, through their refusal to cooperate, we have to do things the hard way,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin in a statement.

The clash reflects a broader campaign by President Donald Trump to reshape the American higher education landscape, which he has long criticized as elitist, ideologically captured, and unaccountable to taxpayers. Harvard, the nation’s oldest and wealthiest university, has become a central target in this campaign.

Administration officials accuse Harvard of failing to maintain order and discipline during protests, while allowing what Bloomberg describes as a dramatic rise in crime on campus. They have also scrutinized the university’s admissions and hiring practices.

In addition to the accreditation threat and immigration crackdown, the Trump administration has revoked more than $2.4 billion in federal research funding allocated to Harvard. Officials have also threatened the university’s tax-exempt status, a move legal scholars say could trigger sweeping implications for nonprofit institutions across the country.

Harvard has challenged both the freeze in federal funding and the international student enrollment ban in court, arguing that the administration is overstepping its authority and violating the university’s autonomy.

The moves mark one of the sharpest confrontations in recent memory between a presidential administration and a single university, highlighting the increasingly fraught relationship between elite institutions and federal regulators.