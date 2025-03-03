FedEx Unable To Provide Answers For Woman Who Shipped $20K Worth Of Gold And Silver That's Gone Missing

A North Carolina woman is searching for answers after a $20,000 shipment of gold and silver coins vanished in transit.

Barb Kokotec told FOX13 she sent the package through FedEx, expecting delivery within days. Instead, four weeks later, it was allegedly stuck at the FedEx World Hub in Memphis, according to Fox 13.

"We're out of pocket over $20,000 at this moment," she said, describing the ordeal as "very, very stressful... That's a lot of money."

Kokotec shipped her gold and silver coins, along with silver bars, in late January, planning to sell them to JM Bullion.

"I noticed it wasn't being delivered," she said.

The Fox 13 report said that on February 6, FedEx informed her they had located the package, but by February 27, it was still missing. "It's been three weeks," she said.

FOX13 has previously reported on lost shipments at the FedEx World Hub in Memphis, including a Kentucky woman whose clothing orders went missing twice before finally arriving. But Kokotec said her situation is different.

"We just want what we worked for and earned and not to be out of pocket," she said.

FedEx responded, stating, “We will work directly with the customer on this issue.”