Feds Clear Path To Keep California's Last Nuclear Power Plant Open For 20 More Years

Federal regulators have approved keeping the Diablo Canyon nuclear plant running for decades longer, granting 20-year license renewals for its two reactors, according to Yahoo/San Fran Chronicle.

Located on the San Luis Obispo County coast, Unit 1 is now cleared to operate through 2044 and Unit 2 through 2045.

The decision marks a significant win for Gov. Gavin Newsom, who pushed in 2022 to delay the facility’s closure in order to avoid power shortages during California’s transition to renewable energy. Diablo Canyon supplies roughly 9% of the state’s electricity and about 17% of its carbon-free power.

Newsom said the extension supports grid reliability and helps the state handle extreme weather while maintaining an affordable and resilient energy system.

The report says that even with federal approval, the plant’s long-term future still depends on state action. Current California law only allows operations through 2030, so lawmakers would need to pass new legislation for the plant to run beyond that date.

The extension remains controversial. Pacific Gas & Electric estimates customers will pay around $7.6 billion to keep the plant open through 2030, drawing criticism from consumer advocates and environmental groups. Critics also point to concerns about earthquake risks and the plant’s seawater cooling system, which uses large volumes of ocean water.

Federal regulators concluded the environmental impact of continued operation would be minimal, though opposition groups continue to raise safety and environmental concerns.

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