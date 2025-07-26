The Fed's FAFO Moment Is Here

Submitted by QTR's Fringe Finance

Once upon a time, the Federal Reserve operated like a priesthood—cloaked in mystery, speaking in riddles, and quietly pulling the levers of the most powerful monetary system on Earth. Nobody cared. Nobody needed to care.

Monetary policy was the domain of bespectacled economists in windowless offices, not something the average American could explain—let alone mock with a meme.

But that era is over.

Today, thanks to the rise of Bitcoin, meme culture, Reddit’s degenerate-finance underworld (this Bud’s for you, r/WallStreetBets), and good old-fashioned inflation punching people in the face, the Fed's once-inscrutable policies have now been forced into being internet punchlines.

Everyone, from your Uber driver to your grandma, knows something about “money printer go brrr.” Coinbase is running ads calling out the dollar debasement.

And Neel Kashkari’s infamous "infinite money" comment? Immortalized as a meme and passed around by hapless degenerates on the web so much it should be called the “Bonnie Blue” meme. One day the whole world woke up and realized what I’ve been saying for years: this bullshit simply doesn’t make any sense.

Yes, the Fed used to operate in the shadows. Now it’s a clown show on center stage.

For all the things I love and hate about Bitcoin, one thing is for sure. As I noted in my 2 hour long chat about the digital asset, it didn’t just introduce people to a new asset—it forced them to learn why it exists. You want to understand Bitcoin? You have to understand fiat money. And to understand fiat, you’re eventually dragged—kicking and screaming—into the insane world of central banking, open market operations, CPI manipulation, and why the “2% inflation target” is just a polite way of saying “we’re slowly robbing you.”

And so, now in 2025, regular people get it. They understand the Fed’s tools are blunt, its logic circular, and its credibility paper-thin. They’ve watched as inflation ravaged their savings while Jerome Powell told them it was “transitory.” They watched old crow Janet Yellen’s medicine show run up the debt in a way so routinely incompetent that it’s tough to keep track of what years she was Treasury Secretary and what years she was Fed Chair. People watched interest rates jerked around like marionette strings and bond markets twisted into grotesque shapes by $9 trillion on the Fed’s balance sheet.

The public now knows what a balance sheet is. That should terrify the Fed.

First it was ZIRP for a decade when it wasn’t necessary. Now it’s holding rates higher than the rest of the world to make a political point, it seems (even though I do believe we need higher rates and the bond market agrees).

The point is that interest rates aren’t a political football or device for playing a guessing game. They’re the global price of money that — even when not changing — can send quadrillion dollar shocks (didn’t fact check this number, just sounded good) through the monetary system any time a Fed governor uses an incorrect syllable talking about them during some 8AM summit about the soybean market in Belgium.

In the past, the Fed didn’t need to be credible—it just needed to be confusing. Today, the veil is gone. Everyone knows the Fed will eventually cave and restart QE. They know the system is addicted to low rates, that every tightening cycle ends with a bailout, and that every bailout comes with another wave of fresh dollars. That’s why gold has basically said “fuck it” and torched higher while rates remain relatively high.

And crucially, people now know that when that next wave comes, it’s going to be a lot more than a bailout. It could be the final shove off the credibility cliff.

This isn’t just monetary policy losing credibility with economists or foreign creditors—it’s losing credibility with the people. And once that happens, the game changes.

When given the choice between fiat and sound money, people are now increasingly informed enough to choose the latter. You don’t need a PhD to understand that if the government prints trillions of dollars, the dollars in your wallet are going to buy less. People will respond in the only rational way: pulling forward demand (buy now before it costs more later) and shifting capital out of the dollar and into anything that might hold its value—Bitcoin, gold, land, cans of beans, Hunter Biden’s latest art project…it doesn’t matter.

The Fed thinks it’s still steering the ship. But the passengers have read the manual and are bailing out in lifeboats.

The next round of QE and bond buying will be historic—not because it’s new, but because everyone will see it for what it is: the Fed admitting it can’t stop printing without imploding the system. That’s when the floodgates open. Sound money assets—Bitcoin especially—will go vertical. Not because of hype, but because the farce of fiat will be naked for the world to see.

It’ll be Powell’s FAFO moment—F*ck around with the largest print in history with a well informed public for the first time and find out what happens when you lie for decades, and suddenly everyone understands how your tricks work.

The Fed can’t put the genie back in the bottle. The credibility crisis isn’t coming from a rogue economist or a foreign bondholder—it’s coming from Reddit. From Twitter. From Coinbase ads. From every TikTok explainer on inflation that ends with “buy Bitcoin.”

The monetary regime that’s ruled the world since the 1970s is dying. Slowly. Then all at once.

We’ve been saying big changes are coming. The next money print won’t just confirm it—it’ll prove it. And when it does, people won’t just meme the Fed.

They’ll move on without it.

