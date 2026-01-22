print-icon
Fed's Favorite Inflation Indicator Refuses To Show Any Signs Of Runaway 'Trump Tariff' Costs

by Tyler Durden
Before we all get too excited, bear in mind that this is November's data - so still horribly stale (and also missing October's data point entirely) - but it's all we have for now, so let's dive in...

The Fed's favorite inflation indicator - Core PCE - rose 0.2% MoM (as expected), which leave it up 2.8% YoY (as expected), slightly lower than September's +2.9%...

Source: Bloomberg

Bear in mind that this morning's third look at Q3 GDP printed a +2.9% YoY for Core PCE.

Under the hood, the biggest driver of Core PCE remains Services costs - not tariff-driven Goods prices...

Source: Bloomberg

In fact, on a MoM basis, Non-durable goods prices saw deflation for the second month in a row...

Source: Bloomberg

Headline PCE rose 2.8% YoY (es expected), stubbornly refusing to show any signs of runaway Trump tariff costs...

Source: Bloomberg

The closely-watched SuperCore PCE rose 0.2% MoM which ticked up the YoY rise to 3.1%...

Source: Bloomberg

After surging in October, November saw Financial Services & Insurance and Healthcare cost inflation slow...

Source: Bloomberg

Meanwhile, amid rising prices, Americans' spending outpaced incomes once again...

Source: Bloomberg

...with wage growth slowing for all:

  • Private worker wages and salaries: 4.1% YoY, down from 4.5%, lowest since June 2025

  • Govt work wages and salaries 2.6%, tied for lowest since March 2021

All of which dragged the savings rate down to its lowest since Nov 2022...

TL/DR: While this data is admittedly stale, it shows no signs of 1) tariff-driven inflation or 2) a slowing consumer.

