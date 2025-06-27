DOGE Sparks Biggest Plunge In Social Security Handouts Ever; Fed's Favorite Inflation Indicator Ticked Higher In May

The Fed's favorite inflation indicator - Core PCE - came in hotter than expected in May, rising 0.2% MoM (+0.1% MoM exp) and +2.7% YoY (+2.6% YoY exp)...

Source: Bloomberg

Not exactly the hyped-up inflationary surge the tariff fearmongers had hoped for as non-durable goods price show modest increase MoM...

Source: Bloomberg

Headline PCE rose 0.1% MoM (as expected) and the YoY change ticked up to +2.3% YoY...

Source: Bloomberg

Non-durable goods flipped from deflationary to inflationary (modestly) in May...

Source: Bloomberg

SuperCore PCE inched higher on a YoY basis (from +3.07% to +3.12% YoY)...

Source: Bloomberg

Both personal income and spending tumbled in May (the former by the most since Sept 2021)...

Source: Bloomberg

On the income side, govt workers saw wage growth slow:

Private worker wages rose 4.6% yoy, up from 4.4% and the highest since Dec 24

Govt worker wages rose 5.2%, down from 5.3% and lowest since Oct 22

But, Income's drop was mainly due to a plunge in government handouts...

Source: Bloomberg

With the biggest drop in social security benefit handouts ever as DOGE killed all the payments to those 'dead' or extremely old people...

Source: Bloomberg

The savings rate dropped significantly to 4.5% of DPI...

Source: Bloomberg

Is there enough here to nudge The Fed towards a cut? Or do we keep waiting for the 'lagged' effect of tariffs to finally show up in prices?

This is the 'transitory' no inflationary impact period!