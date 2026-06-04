Feds Raid Newport Mansion, Arrest Businessman Accused Of Routing U.S. Technology To Iran

Federal authorities arrested 63 year old Newport Coast technology executive Jamshid Ghomi during an early-morning operation at his luxury Orange County residence on Wednesday, according to the NY Post.

He faces federal charges related to alleged violations of U.S. sanctions against Iran.

Investigators claim Ghomi orchestrated a long-running scheme to obtain American-made networking and computer equipment and funnel it to customers in Iran, including organizations tied to the country's military and nuclear sectors. According to prosecutors, the operation generated millions of dollars and relied on overseas intermediaries and shell companies to conceal the equipment's final destination.

The NY Post writes that authorities allege that, over many years, Ghomi acquired restricted technology from U.S. suppliers and routed shipments through third countries before they reached Iran. The government says the equipment was ultimately delivered to numerous Iranian businesses and state-affiliated entities, some of which were already subject to U.S. sanctions.

Agents executed a search warrant at Ghomi's residence before taking him into custody. Federal officials are also examining possible financial crimes, including money laundering and tax-related offenses. Court filings allege that his business brought in substantial revenue while relatively little income was reported to tax authorities.

Photo: DOJ

U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said the case reflects the government's effort to enforce sanctions laws and pursue both criminal penalties and the forfeiture of assets connected to the alleged conduct.

He concluded: “Our nation’s laws prohibiting doing business with one of the world’s largest state sponsors of terrorism must be enforced and obeyed.”